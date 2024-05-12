We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Frijj Fudge Brownie Flavour Milkshake 950ml

Frijj Fudge Brownie Flavour Milkshake 950ml

£2.50

£2.63/litre

Vegetarian

Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life fudge brownie flavour milk drink.
Oh Yes We Did. Thick N Smooth Müllerlicious milkshake with an unreal Fudge Brownie taste! Some call it magic, we call it FRijj fudge brownie flavour.
Thick and smooth milkshake, full of Müller dairy goodness, oh yeh, and Müllerlicious flavours for daaaays!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org
Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.
Source of Calcium and Vitamin B12Source of ProteinGluten FreeSuitable For VegetariansMade with British Milk
Pack size: 950ML
Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass
Source of ProteinSource of Calcium and Vitamin B12

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (60%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gum, Flavourings

Allergy Information

See ingredients in Bold.

Number of uses

This carton contains approx. 3 x 316ml servings

Net Contents

950ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilledShake shakeShake it up!

