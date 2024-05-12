Frijj Fudge Brownie Flavour Milkshake 950ml

Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life fudge brownie flavour milk drink.

Oh Yes We Did. Thick N Smooth Müllerlicious milkshake with an unreal Fudge Brownie taste! Some call it magic, we call it FRijj fudge brownie flavour.

Thick and smooth milkshake, full of Müller dairy goodness, oh yeh, and Müllerlicious flavours for daaaays!

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org

Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.

Source of Calcium and Vitamin B12 Source of Protein Gluten Free Suitable For Vegetarians Made with British Milk

Pack size: 950ML

Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (60%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gum, Flavourings

Allergy Information

See ingredients in Bold.

Number of uses

This carton contains approx. 3 x 316ml servings

Net Contents

950ml ℮

Preparation and Usage