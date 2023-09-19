FRijj Chocolate Milkshake 330ml

Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life chocolate flavour milkshake.

The old school classic - a chocolate milkshake BUT this milkshake is super Thick N smooth and made with Müllerlicious chocolate milk! A chocolate lovers dream!

Thick and smooth milkshake, full of Müller dairy goodness, oh yeh, and Müllerlicious flavours for daaaays!

Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.

Thick and Smooth Source of Calcium, Protein and Vitamin B12 Suitable for Vegetarians Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life chocolate flavour milkshake

Pack size: 330ML

Source of Calcium and Vitamin B12 Source of Protein

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (59%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar Syrup, Buttermilk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage