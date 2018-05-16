Mars Milk No Added Sugar 400Ml

- Energy990kJ 236kcal12%
Product Description
- Chocolate milk drink with malt extract, caramel flavour and sweeteners (UHT).
- No Added Sugar*
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Milk (2.2% Fat) (75%), Water, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder (0.7%), Modified Starch, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids from Vegetable Source; Barley Malt Extract (0.1%), Flavourings, Salt, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Sucralose, (Each bottle contains 24.0g of Lactose, a Sugar which naturally occurs in Milk & 0.3g of Malt Sugars)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Chill 'n' shake
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 400ml
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Cap Choke Risk
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars.
- Ireland:
- Mars,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars,
- Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 0077
- Ireland:
- Mars,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.marsmilk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100ml
|/400ml
|/(%**)
|Energy
|247kJ
|990kJ
|(12%)
|-
|59kcal
|236kcal
|(12%)
|Fat
|2.2g
|8.7g
|(12%)
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|5.9g
|(29%)
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|26.1g
|(10%)
|of which sugars
|6.1g
|24.2g
|(27%)
|Protein
|3.2g
|12.7g
|(25%)
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.95g
|(16%)
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
