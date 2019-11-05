By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shaken Udder Chocolush Milkshake 330Ml

4.5(6)Write a review
Shaken Udder Chocolush Milkshake 330Ml
£ 1.35
£0.41/100ml

Product Description

  • High Temperature Pasteurised Milk Drink with Chocolate
  • Follow us on: Facebook and Twitter
  • Shaken Udder is a deliciously rich and creamy blend of fresh British milk and real ingredients.
  • Specially created to be your everyday wholesome treat that's full of scrumptious natural taste!
  • Enjoy Howie & Jodie!
  • Chocoholics rejoice! Our sumptuously smooth Chocolush milkshake is made with lashings of real Belgian chocolate, for a velvety chocolate taste.
  • It'll satisfy those cravings and be your moment of bliss any time of the day!
  • We believe in supporting British produce which is why we only use the best British milk.
  • Discover delicious dairy
  • Made with Belgian chocolate
  • B12 for natural immunity support
  • Good source of calcium
  • Gluten free
  • Milkshake with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ml
Information

Ingredients

Semi Skimmed Milk (92%), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (1.5%), Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 0-5°C.Do not exceed the Use by date. See Neck of Bottle for Use By

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake to Awake!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Shaken Udder Ltd,
  • Wicks Manor Farm,
  • Tolleshunt Major,
  • Essex,
  • CM9 8JU.

Return to

  • Keep in Touch
  • Give us a call on 01621 868 710
  • www.shakenudder.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330mlRI*
Energy:365kJ (87kcal)
Fat 3g
of which saturates 1.9g
Carbohydrates11.3g
of which sugars 11.2g
Protein 3.6g
Salt 0.2g
Vitamin B2 Riboflavin0.22mg0.73mg52%
Vitamin B12 0.8µg2.8µg112%
Calcium 123mg405mg51%
Vitamins & Minerals---
51% RI* calcium per 330ml serving---
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)---

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

God Tier

5 stars

The nicest milkshake I’ve ever had. I had to go back in and buy 2 more. Please try!!!!

The best

5 stars

The daddy of milkshakes.

AMAZING

5 stars

Best milkshake on the market. So chocolaty, woudln't but anything else (well maybe the Vanilla as that's amazing too)!!

Delicious!

5 stars

Surprisingly good, rich and chocolatey and just the right consistency !

Disappointing

1 stars

The chocolate taste is very artificial and sweet. For half the price, other brands such as Frijj are better.

Newsflash - post milkshake blues!! was so good

5 stars

This is delicious, honestly, the best. Did not expect such loveliness from a humble meal deal but it delivers in every realm and carries on doing so. May its reign continue!! No word of a lie, I made an account just because I love this.

