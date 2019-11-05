Shaken Udder Chocolush Milkshake 330Ml

God Tier
The nicest milkshake I’ve ever had. I had to go back in and buy 2 more. Please try!!!!
The best
The daddy of milkshakes.
AMAZING
Best milkshake on the market. So chocolaty, woudln't but anything else (well maybe the Vanilla as that's amazing too)!!
Delicious!
Surprisingly good, rich and chocolatey and just the right consistency !
Disappointing
The chocolate taste is very artificial and sweet. For half the price, other brands such as Frijj are better.
Newsflash - post milkshake blues!! was so good
This is delicious, honestly, the best. Did not expect such loveliness from a humble meal deal but it delivers in every realm and carries on doing so. May its reign continue!! No word of a lie, I made an account just because I love this.