Tesco Chocolate Flavoured Milk 1L

i just love this chocolate milk ,great flavour and satisfying taste ,
It's a good product, ot so sure it is as full bodied as previous versions BUT still good.
what is not to like
excellent my favourite drink try not to increase the price further jk
I buy three every week for my partner, who really enjoys it!
Used to be very think and creamy but lately tastes a bit watery
A Drop In Taste Quality.
I can buy soft drinks in a plastic bottle made with 50% recycled material so why can't the Tesco milkshakes follow the same path ? Since the introduction of the cardboard containers, the whole range has suffered taste wise and the lovely vanilla flavour has disappeared altogether. Please bring the plastic bottles back.
Lighter life taste
Ok, firstly I musy say as a replacement to the previous brand of strawberry/banana/chocolate milk this is no comparison, it tastes disgusting! But compared to lighter life diet, it taste's delicious ish, I don't really like the dollop of butter taste and it does taste just like the 7% added fat idea that is LL, tbh I feel like I am drinking crude oil that is a chocolate colour, but compared to LL it even has lower calories (this should tell you how bad LL tastes), just be warned it has very high sugar content!
Love the new carton
Perfect chocolate taste & refreshing - not too sickly or overpowering
Poor replacement product
A change of supplier? Certainly a new recipe. Now far too cocoa'y in taste and the texture is quite bitty (compared with previous product). Let's revert to where we were!
Well done Tesco
Well done Tesco! Finally you've got rid of the plastic and gone for a better option for the environment. It tastes great too!