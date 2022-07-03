We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chocolate Flavoured Milk 1L

3.6(13)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Flavoured Milk 1L
One glass

Energy
551kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.0g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised chocolate flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  • Blended with milk chocolate for rich, sweet flavour From Trusted Farms
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate Powder [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk], Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before EACH use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (200ml)
Energy276kJ / 65kcal551kJ / 131kcal
Fat1.5g3.1g
Saturates0.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate9.2g18.5g
Sugars8.0g16.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.7g7.3g
Salt0.10g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
13 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

i just love this chocolate milk ,great flavour and

5 stars

i just love this chocolate milk ,great flavour and satisfying taste ,

It's a good product, ot so sure it is as full bodi

5 stars

It's a good product, ot so sure it is as full bodied as previous versions BUT still good.

what is not to like

5 stars

excellent my favourite drink try not to increase the price further jk

I buy three every week for my partner, who really

5 stars

I buy three every week for my partner, who really enjoys it!

Used to be very think and creamy but lately tastes

4 stars

Used to be very think and creamy but lately tastes a bit watery

A Drop In Taste Quality.

2 stars

I can buy soft drinks in a plastic bottle made with 50% recycled material so why can't the Tesco milkshakes follow the same path ? Since the introduction of the cardboard containers, the whole range has suffered taste wise and the lovely vanilla flavour has disappeared altogether. Please bring the plastic bottles back.

Lighter life taste

4 stars

Ok, firstly I musy say as a replacement to the previous brand of strawberry/banana/chocolate milk this is no comparison, it tastes disgusting! But compared to lighter life diet, it taste's delicious ish, I don't really like the dollop of butter taste and it does taste just like the 7% added fat idea that is LL, tbh I feel like I am drinking crude oil that is a chocolate colour, but compared to LL it even has lower calories (this should tell you how bad LL tastes), just be warned it has very high sugar content!

Love the new carton

5 stars

Perfect chocolate taste & refreshing - not too sickly or overpowering

Poor replacement product

2 stars

A change of supplier? Certainly a new recipe. Now far too cocoa'y in taste and the texture is quite bitty (compared with previous product). Let's revert to where we were!

Well done Tesco

5 stars

Well done Tesco! Finally you've got rid of the plastic and gone for a better option for the environment. It tastes great too!

