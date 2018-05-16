Shaken Udder Chocolush Milk Shake 750Ml

Product Description
- High Temperature Pasteurised Milk Drink with Chocolate
- Chocoholics rejoice! Our sumptuously smooth Chocolush milkshake is made with real Belgian chocolate and lashings of fresh British milk for a velvety chocolate taste. It'll satisfy those cravings and be your moment of bliss any time of the day.
- Enjoy, Howie & Jodie!
- We believe in supporting British produce which is why we only use the best British milk.
- Our Journey
- Howie & Jodie met & discovered their mutual milk addiction
- They started creating delicious milkshake recipes at home...
- Shaken Udder was born!
- At festivals their milkshakes became a big hit.
- Shaken Udder fans demanded their milkshake fix all year round, so the duo launched their bottled range onto retail shelves!
- Love the Udder®
- Discover delicious dairy
- Uber udder
- Made with Belgian chocolate
- Less than 5% added sugar
- Good source of calcium and protein
- Gluten free
- Milkshake with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Semi Skimmed Milk (93%), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (1.5%), Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 0-5°C. Once opened consume within 2 days.Do not exceed the use by date. See Neck of Bottle for Use By
Preparation and Usage
- Shake to Awake!
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings of 250ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Shaken Udder Ltd,
- Heathwell Farm,
- Simpsons Lane,
- Tiptree,
- CO5 0PP.
Return to
- Keep in Touch
- Give us a call on 01621 868 710
- www.shakenudder.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|RI*
|Energy:
|310kJ (74kcal)
|Fat
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrates
|10g
|of which sugars
|8.4g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|Vitamin B2 Riboflavin
|0.22mg
|0.56mg
|40%
|Vitamin B12
|0.8µg
|2.1µg
|84%
|Calcium
|123mg
|308mg
|39%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|39% RI* calcium per 250ml serving
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
