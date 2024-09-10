New
The Real Milkshake Co. White Chocolate Flavoured Milk Drink 1 Litre

£1.85

£0.18/100ml

Vegetarian

High Temperature Pasteurised White Chocolate Flavoured Milk DrinkLet's All Do Our Bit for the Planet70% less plastic than standard milk pet bottles of a similar sizeThis carton is made with wood fibre from sustainable forests. So for every tree that is cut down to make cartons, more trees are planted. Because our cartons are mostly made of wood fibre they have a much lower carbon impact through life, than standard plastic milk cartons.Rinse & RecycleAll elements of this pack are valuable materials that can be recycled into something new, such as new paper products, roof tiles and even furniture.
Pure-Pak® SenseFSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org
Naughty But NiceSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Semi - Skimmed Milk (95%), Sugar, White Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), Corn Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This carton contains 5 x 200ml servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cookies & Cream ShakeTake one glass of White Chocolate Milkshake, one scoop of vanilla ice cream and a couple of your favourite cookies, then blend.Drizzle chocolate sauce into the bottom of a chilled glass.Pour in the blended shake.Top with whipped cream, chocolate chips and another cookie.Pop in a straw, sit back and enjoy!Shake before opening

