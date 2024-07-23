Sanctuary Spa Salt Scrub Signature Natural Oils 650g

SANCTUARY SPA SIGNATURE SALT SCRUB 650G

Flakes of dead sea salt drenched in rich coconut and jojoba oil buffs and leaves skin feeling velvety smooth, while our signature scent of Jasmine, Grapefruit & Vanilla relaxes the mind.

Our Salt Scrub intensely exfoliates for skin that feels renewed and is blended with deeply moisturising oils for the ultimate skin softening experience that leaves skin moisturised for 24 hours.

Formulated with 98% ingredients of natural origin and suitable for all skin types, our salt scrub is cruelty free, mineral oil free, paraben free and vegan friendly.

Winner of Best Body Scrub at the Marie Claire Skin Awards 2022.