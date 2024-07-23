image 1 of Sanctuary Spa Salt Scrub Signature Natural Oils 650g
Sanctuary Spa Salt Scrub Signature Natural Oils 650g

4.6(13)
Vegan

SANCTUARY SPA SIGNATURE SALT SCRUB 650G
Flakes of dead sea salt drenched in rich coconut and jojoba oil buffs and leaves skin feeling velvety smooth, while our signature scent of Jasmine, Grapefruit & Vanilla relaxes the mind.Our Salt Scrub intensely exfoliates for skin that feels renewed and is blended with deeply moisturising oils for the ultimate skin softening experience that leaves skin moisturised for 24 hours.Formulated with 98% ingredients of natural origin and suitable for all skin types, our salt scrub is cruelty free, mineral oil free, paraben free and vegan friendly.Winner of Best Body Scrub at the Marie Claire Skin Awards 2022.
24H MoistureSanctuary signature scentPETA Approved - Global Animal Test Policy98% Natural Origin0% Mineral OilCruelty-FreeVegan Product
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

Sodium Chloride, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Isopropyl Palmitate, Vegetable Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Tocopherol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, CI 47000 (Yellow 11), CI 26100 (Red 17)

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Net Contents

650g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Massage a generous scoop on to wet skin and rinse off. For a more intensive result massage on to dry skin before stepping into a warm bath or shower to wash away the salts.

