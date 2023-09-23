Dove Glow Shower & Shave Mousse Blood Orange & Spiced Rhubarb 200ml

Dove Glow Shwr & Shave B/Orng & R/barb 200ml

Give your body the 15 minutes of daily care it deserves and discover Dove Glow Shower & Shave Mousse. Infused with a zesty blood orange & spiced rhubarb scent, this moisturising mousse pampers both mind and body with its luxurious formula, supporting your skin barrier while leaving your skin feeling healthy, radiant and glowing. Made with skin-natural moisturisers and infused with Niacinamide and essential oils that work to care for your skin, it leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and cared for. The soft, delicate shower mousse lathers into a rich foam that's perfect not only for use as a body wash, but also for shaving while in the shower for a truly pampering experience. It's rich, whipped texture gives you a beautifully creamy coverage. Restore your skin’s nutrients and lose yourself in the bright fragrance that fills your bathroom as you enjoy a restorative, reviving shower experience. Before enjoying your Dove Mousse, we recommend shaking well and pressing the top for instant lather. Apply to body and rinse off easily for a healthy, radiant glow. Use as part of your self-care routine for showering and shaving. Globally, Dove is not tested on animals and is certified vegan and cruelty free by PETA.

Dove Glow Shower & Shave Mousse is perfect for giving your body 15 minutes of daily self care Made with skin-natural moisturisers, this mousse works as a body wash to leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and cared for This shower mousse is infused with luxurious blood orange & spiced rhubarb fragrances to pamper your mind and body The Niacinamide infused in this shower mousse supports your skin barrier, helping your skin to feel healthy, radiant and glowing The caring formula helps to minimise skin dryness while leaving it delicately scented Globally, Dove Shower & Shave Mousse is not tested on animals and is certified vegan and cruelty free by PETA

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Isobutane, Sodium Methyl Lauroyl Taurate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Propane, Parfum, Polysorbate 20, Lauric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Stearic Acid, Niacinamide, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Sodium Methyltaurate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butane, Caprylic Acid, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Italy

Net Contents

200 ℮