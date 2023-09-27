We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Extracts Pink Pink Grapefruit & Basil Shower Gel 500Ml

Tesco Extracts Pink Pink Grapefruit & Basil Shower Gel 500Ml

Tesco Pink Grapefruit & Basil Shower Gel
This uplifting shower gel with natural pink grapefruit and basil extracts has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and leave the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Dermatologically tested.
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Lactate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Linalool, Benzophenone-4, Citrus Paradisi Fruit Extract, Ocimum Basilicum Leaf Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 17200, CI 14700, CI 19140.

Produced in the U.K.

500ml e

Apply to wet skin using your hand, a sponge or puff. Work into a lather and rinse thoroughly.

