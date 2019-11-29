Original Source Mint & Tea Tree Shower Gel 500Ml

Hate cooling effect
I don't like the smell and it leaves a methanol (cooling) feeling on the skin. I bought two, am just going to finish it and buy lime instead
Not one for the ladies
Not to be used on your lady parts it very uncomfortable 😩
Really good shower gel that lasts ages. Of course the container will break if you drop it ;)
Like the product but the plastic container broke on first use when dropped. So unusable.