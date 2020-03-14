Femfresh Daily Intimate Wash 250Ml

great works really well and is gentle on skin coul
great works really well and is gentle on skin couldn't ask for more
Your new best friend
I have been trying this product for just under a month. It’s soft and gentle on your intimate parts. It keeps everything clean and fresh without causing irritation. You only need to use a small amount so it will last you longer as it really foams up and lathers well. Worth every penny!
My best friend!
It's thick and the gel consistency makes it very efficient. Very well refreshes the intimate zone, is very gentle and delicate. I believe that it will not irritate even the most delicate, sensitive and demanding skin. Doesn't cause any feeling of tightness or burning. Doesn't irritate even after depilation. Gently cleanses while nourishing sensitive skin. The bottle makes me smile, this peach color looks nice on my shelf and the bottle is made of solid, unbreakable, transparent plastic. The smell also suits me - delicate and floral. You must try it because of the content of natural ingredients such as: aloe juice and natural calendula. This soap is my absolute favorite.
Light and fresh
I am happy to recommend this product after using it for a few weeks and been positively surprised. I never really considered using a separate product on my personal area but after trying this wash daily I am converted. It is much more delicate and leaves you feeling fresh and clean. It has a nice, feminine scent to it and feels light. I will continue to use this daily.
Feeling Fresh
This certainly makes you feel fresh after use, the scent alone is lovely. However, I do find myself forgetting to reach for it, as it's another extra step and I'm and 'in and out' kind of shower-er. If you can find the time, or love to take a few extra steps when looking after yourself in the shower, this is a great product.
Amaizing
Finally I found my best intimate skin daily wash and I love it! Femfresh daily wash helping maintain a healthy pH-balance. Aloe vera provide long lasting freshness throughout all the day. Very important that this wash is dermatologically and gynaecologically tested and is suitable for everyday use.
Fabulous Femfresh
The boost in confidence I have had since using this product is amazing. Not only does Femfresh Daily Intimate Wash smell amazing it actually does what it says. Never felt fresher
Gentle and fresh!
This is a great intimate body wash. It leaves my skin soft and fresh and has a lovely gentle fragrance. I very much recommend.
Smells lovely
I have been using this product for over a month and it really does what it is supposed to. No moreeee irritation from harsh chemicals in other products also leaves you feeling fresh much longer than using other standard shower gels. I was truly very surprised when I tried Femfresh Intimate Hygiene Daily Intimate Wash at fiest, as by the package I didin`t expect anything promising. My skin also feels soft, smooth and fresh. It's not dry or irritated. I use it everyday I actually really liked it. Very gentle, smells great. This is great product definetely worth to try! What's more important it's dermatologically & gynaeocologically tested. It has a pleasant clean and fresh fragrance but this isn't overpowering. Would recommend to anyone.
Awesome!
This product is fab - I am always looking for a product like this to help me keep my nether regions clean and fresh, and this wash did both! Easy to use and rinse. My shower routine is not going to be without this product from now on!