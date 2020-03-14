By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Femfresh Daily Intimate Wash 250Ml

Femfresh Daily Intimate Wash 250Ml
£ 2.75
£1.10/100ml

Product Description

  • Intimate Cleansing Wash
  • Daily Wash with aloe juice and natural calendula is enriched with natural ingredients. This simple formula effectively cleans, leaving you feeling fresh and confident all day long. pH balanced to your intimate skin, you can use this hydrating wash everyday for immediate freshness.
  • Did you know the pH of your intimate skin is different to all your other skin? It's pH 4.5 and the rest of you is 5.5. That's why Femfresh products are clinically approved by expert Gynaecologists and Dermatologists as the best way to care for your intimate skin.
  • Love and care for your intimate skin.
  • pH balanced
  • Gynaecologist & dermatologist - clinically approved
  • With aloe & calendula
  • Perfect pH to match your intimate skin
  • 100% soap free
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum, Maltodextrin, Polyquarternium-39, Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Limonene, Sodium Benzoate, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Carbonate, CI 14720, C1 15510

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse thoroughly with warm water.

Warnings

  For external use only. Keep away from eyes. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • Tel: 0800 121 6080
  • www.femfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. Keep away from eyes. Keep out of reach of children.

113 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

great works really well and is gentle on skin coul

5 stars

great works really well and is gentle on skin couldn't ask for more

Your new best friend

5 stars

I have been trying this product for just under a month. It’s soft and gentle on your intimate parts. It keeps everything clean and fresh without causing irritation. You only need to use a small amount so it will last you longer as it really foams up and lathers well. Worth every penny!

My best friend!

5 stars

It's thick and the gel consistency makes it very efficient. Very well refreshes the intimate zone, is very gentle and delicate. I believe that it will not irritate even the most delicate, sensitive and demanding skin. Doesn't cause any feeling of tightness or burning. Doesn't irritate even after depilation. Gently cleanses while nourishing sensitive skin. The bottle makes me smile, this peach color looks nice on my shelf and the bottle is made of solid, unbreakable, transparent plastic. The smell also suits me - delicate and floral. You must try it because of the content of natural ingredients such as: aloe juice and natural calendula. This soap is my absolute favorite.

Light and fresh

5 stars

I am happy to recommend this product after using it for a few weeks and been positively surprised. I never really considered using a separate product on my personal area but after trying this wash daily I am converted. It is much more delicate and leaves you feeling fresh and clean. It has a nice, feminine scent to it and feels light. I will continue to use this daily.

Feeling Fresh

4 stars

This certainly makes you feel fresh after use, the scent alone is lovely. However, I do find myself forgetting to reach for it, as it's another extra step and I'm and 'in and out' kind of shower-er. If you can find the time, or love to take a few extra steps when looking after yourself in the shower, this is a great product.

Amaizing

5 stars

Finally I found my best intimate skin daily wash and I love it! Femfresh daily wash helping maintain a healthy pH-balance. Aloe vera provide long lasting freshness throughout all the day. Very important that this wash is dermatologically and gynaecologically tested and is suitable for everyday use.

Fabulous Femfresh

5 stars

The boost in confidence I have had since using this product is amazing. Not only does Femfresh Daily Intimate Wash smell amazing it actually does what it says. Never felt fresher

Gentle and fresh!

5 stars

This is a great intimate body wash. It leaves my skin soft and fresh and has a lovely gentle fragrance. I very much recommend.

Smells lovely

5 stars

I have been using this product for over a month and it really does what it is supposed to. No moreeee irritation from harsh chemicals in other products also leaves you feeling fresh much longer than using other standard shower gels. I was truly very surprised when I tried Femfresh Intimate Hygiene Daily Intimate Wash at fiest, as by the package I didin`t expect anything promising. My skin also feels soft, smooth and fresh. It's not dry or irritated. I use it everyday I actually really liked it. Very gentle, smells great. This is great product definetely worth to try! What's more important it's dermatologically & gynaeocologically tested. It has a pleasant clean and fresh fragrance but this isn't overpowering. Would recommend to anyone.

Awesome!

5 stars

This product is fab - I am always looking for a product like this to help me keep my nether regions clean and fresh, and this wash did both! Easy to use and rinse. My shower routine is not going to be without this product from now on!

