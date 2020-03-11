By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Treaclemoon My Coconut Island Shower Gel 500Ml

4.5(8)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • My Coconut Island Shower and Bath Gel
  • My coconut island fragrance
  • Indulgent bath & shower gel
  • 500ml size
  • I'm going to a faraway place she said... just for a while... her toes wriggled in the warm sand and a silly seagull laughed and danced in the sweet wind.
  • Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
  • With coconut extract
  • Dermatologically tested
  • 100% natural coconut extract
  • No unnecessary ingredients
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Coumarin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Hexylene Glycol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Massage directly onto damp skin whilst showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minute soak

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.treaclemoon.net

Net Contents

500ml ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely product

4 stars

Bought as a Christmas gift for my daughter, who only uses products that are not tested on animals.she was really pleased with them and I think they are a very good price.

Really nice and indulgent

5 stars

I bought this as part of a goody box I put together for uni for my niece so I can only go by what she has told me and she said it is really nice and indulgent. One happy, lovely smelling niece :-)

Refreshing Shower Gel

4 stars

I first tried this brand of Shower Gel on holiday several years ago. I really liked its fragrance and the feeling of being fresh and clean after using it. It is not available in my local Tesco convenience store, but I can buy it online and collect it from there the next day.

Gorgeous Bath/Shower Gel.

5 stars

I bought this as part of a birthday gift for my sister. She loves everything coconut and absolutely adores this product. I would definitely buy this product again but perhaps for myself next time lol.

lovely smell

5 stars

good value nice smell

ok product

4 stars

nice smell, nice packaging, could be cheaper...

Great smell

5 stars

Great smell when used in the bath.

the best shower gel

5 stars

this is by far the best shower gel I have used, the smell is gorgeous, you need only a little as it lathers so well and leaves you smelling lovely,

