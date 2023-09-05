Sanex Zero % Sensitive Skin Shower Gel 450Ml Keep your sensitive skin healthy and moisturised each time you shower with Sanex Zero% Gentle Moisture Shower Gel for Sensitive Skin. This vegan shower gel, formulated with essential ingredients, gently cleanses skin, while its ""triple action hydration"" keeps it moisturised for up to 8 hours. With a formula of 93% natural origin* that contains 0% fragrance, 0% microplastics, 0% sulphates and 0% colourants, this body wash is gentle on your skin. And with the Sanex non-allergen mission**, it respects it, too. This shower gel is a little more thoughtful with a 100% recycled plastic bottle that you can recycle again with the cap on. Also, Sanex is committed to sustainable sourcing*** and this body wash is manufactured in a certified True Zero Waste facility. Hydrate, respect and care for your skin to keep it healthy each time step into the shower. *Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing. **Sanex updates all the fragrances regularly, avoiding, where possible, the use of fragrance allergens regulated under EU cosmetics regulation 1233/2009. ***Visit colgatepalmolive.com/committed-to-responsible-sourcing to learn more.

Sanex Zero% Gentle Moisture Shower Gel for sensitive skin, formulated with essential ingredients, keeps skin moisturised for up to 8 hrs. The body wash contains no microplastics, sulphates or colourants

This vegan shower gel gently cleanses your sensitive skin and keeps it moisturised for up to 8 hours The body wash contains no microplastics, sulphates or colourants. 100% recycled plastic bottle that you can recycle again with the cap on

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Poloxamer 124, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol.

Net Contents

450ml

Preparation and Usage