Palmolive Milk & Honey Shower Milk 750Ml

  • Shower Cream
  • Shower Cream Palmolive Milk & Honey Shower Gel respects the natural balance of your skin.
  • With moisturising milk
  • Pack size: 750ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lactate, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Mel, Lactose, Lactis Proteinum, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 19140

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.palmolive.com

750ml ℮

Great features

5 stars

I have used this shower cream for a long time now because I love the the honey scent of it as its not too sweet or too bitter, it's in between the two with makes it smell amazing. And I love this product even more because how it make my skin feel after I use it as I would always see a big improvement on my skin. Overall this shower milk/cream whatever you want to call it is an amazing product and it's affordable which doubles it's amazingness. Very happy with it.

luxurious smell and leaves skin silky smooth

5 stars

I love the honey and moisturising milk shower cream, it smells divine! It glides on and a small amount used on a wash puff gives lots of lather and bubbles. It leaves your skin smelling beautiful. It is definately a luxurious product at a great price.

This smells amazing

5 stars

This product not only smells amazing but also leaves my skin feeling lovely and soft

great soft and smooth

5 stars

this is lush love the smell and feeling of it when it's on my skin

mrs

5 stars

I use this on my 6yr old son and myself its luxurious and it is good value for money I have brought more expensive brand in the past but have never come up to scratch palmolive milk and honey. It has a milky lather and is gentle on the skin my son suffers witj sensitive skin and prickly heat so has helped.Its always on a good deal and is easy to reach supermarket. Lasts for along time and don't need alot The smell is intoxicating.

Pampering and Nourishing

5 stars

I do love to use Palmolive products in general and this Shower Cream in particular. Leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturised. Also the scent sticks to my clothes which is quite comforting

rich formula

5 stars

Palmolive Naturals Nourishing Delight Shower Cream I try long time ago, few times I try to use defferent shower cream, but I always comeback to Palmolive. wonderful smell, amazing feeling

SOft clean and smells to make you go hmmmmm

5 stars

A really nice product to wash with and smells like a dream leaving my skin feeling mosturised and glowing

Great smelling and great at cleaning

5 stars

I will only ever buy this group of products they always smell great and i always feel fantastically clean after using it :-) .

Could literally bathe in this for hours!

5 stars

I actually use the shower version of this and it is beyond awesome... I kinda want to eat it it smells sooo good! A great pick-me-up when feeling a bit down in the morning about having to get ready and go out !

