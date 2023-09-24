We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dove Renew Shower & Shave Mousse Wild Violet & Pink Hibiscus 200ml

Dove Renew S&SHVE MSSE VIOL & Hibiscus 200ml
Give your body the 15 minutes of daily care it deserves and discover Dove Renew Shower & Shave Mousse. With a heavenly, floral wild violet & pink hibiscus scent and signature Dove Pro-Peptide Technology, this moisturising cleanser helps your skin feel soft, resilient, renewed and re-energised, pampering both mind and body with its luxurious formula. It's made with skin-natural moisturisers and infused with essential oils that work to care for your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth and cared for. This soft mousse lathers into a rich foam that's perfect not only for washing but also for shaving while in the shower, for a truly pampering experience. This shower mousse’s rich, whipped texture gives you a beautifully creamy coverage. Restore your skin’s nutrients and lose yourself in the bright fragrance that fills your bathroom as you enjoy a restorative, reviving shower experience. Before enjoying your Dove Shower Mousse, we recommend shaking well and pressing the top for an instant lather. Apply to body and rinse off easily for soft, renewed and re-energised skin. Use as part of your self-care routine for showering and shaving. Globally, Dove is not tested on animals and is certified Vegan and cruelty free by PETA.
Dove Renew Shower & Shave Mousse is perfect for giving your body 15 minutes of daily self careThe renewing formula lathers into a rich foam that's perfect not only for washing but also for shaving while in the showerThis shower mousse is infused with luxurious wild violet & pink hibiscus fragrances to pamper your mind & bodyThe Pro-Peptide Technology featured in this shower mousse helps to make your skin feel soft, resilient, renewed and re-energisedMade with skin-natural moisturisers, this mousse leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth and cared forGlobally, Dove Renew Shower & Shave Mousse is not tested on animals and is certified Vegan and cruelty free by PETA
Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Isobutane, Sodium Methyl Lauroyl Taurate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Propane, Parfum, Polysorbate 20, Lauric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxystearic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Sodium Methyltaurate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butane, Caprylic Acid, Citric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

