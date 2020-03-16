By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Femfresh Intimate Wipes 25 Pack

5(146)Write a review
Femfresh Intimate Wipes 25 Pack
£ 2.50
£0.10/each
  • Femfresh freshening & soothing wipes contain a pH-balanced formula to gently cleanse, freshen and soothe. Perfect for all occasions, whether you are at home, work or on the go. With calming calendula and soothing mallow extracts.
  • With calming calendula & soothing mallow extract
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Gently cleanse, freshen and deodorise
  • pH-balanced for specific intimate care
  • Dermatologist & gynaecologist tested for everyday use

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Panthenol, Malva Sylvestris Leaf Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Water, Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Triisostearin, Diglycerin, Ceteth-2, Ceteareth-25, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Lactic Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Polysorbate 80, Lauryl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, C12-15 Pareth-3, C12-15 Pareth-3 Phosphate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • For external use only. Reseal pouch to prevent wipes drying out. These wipes are not flushable.

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • Tel: 0800 121 6080
  • www.femfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

25 x Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

146 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Feeling Forever FemFresh

5 stars

OK Let’s get real - these Femfresh Freshening & Soothing Wipes are a real game changer! They are formulated to gently cleanse, freshen and deodorise and give a long lasting fresh feel whether you are at home, work, the gym or even on your period. The wipes are made with soothing mallow, enriched with calendula and anti bacterial extracts meaning they are kind and gentle on delicate intimate skin. They also come in a perfect portable pack size which is really handy as it means you are able to easily pop these in your bag wherever you are headed whether that be the gym, work, holiday or even when at a festival for example. When you’ve limited access to water, these wipes are ideal for freshening and soothing your intimate skin, giving you complete peace of mind (even when you’re on your period!) You can use these every day and thanks to their handy pack size, you never have to be without them. These wipes can give you total confidence that you are clean and fresh at any given time!

Femfresh Wipes are Femfreshing

5 stars

These are fantastic. They smell great, easy to use, refreshing and biodegradable. Absolutely love these wipes, for a quick freshen up. I have used baby wipes in the past, but my skin does not feel fresh after. Though they cannot be flushed, a quick clean in the sink and they can be put in relevant recycling (e.g. Terracycle) #StayFemFresh #InsidersUK

Great for on the go

5 stars

This is a great product, I just popped it in my handbag and used them when I needed to freshen up. Was especially great when I had been out all day and had to go straight out for a meal, these wipes allowed me to feel fresh like I had showered. Definitely recommend.

excellent

5 stars

really handy to chuck into your bag on the go work great and really keep you fresh

Great wee wipes

5 stars

I was gifted these as part of a femfresh campaign to test. I'm glad I did as it's not a product I would normally pick up but will be in the future. They are fantastic for using after a bit of strenuous exercise to freshen up and there is no irritation at all. Pop them in your gym bag or maybe even for before an intimate wax.

Your new best friend

5 stars

Your new best friend! Great product and compact to carry around discreetly! Great for keeping clean and fresh on the go especially during work or exercise. Handy for carrying around on a night out!

So refreshing!

5 stars

I received this through the insiders campaign. I was nervous about using these on my face as I have sensitive skin which is also combination skin. Usually facial products leave my face feeling greasy, not these though, my face felt so clean and refreshed with no irritation to my skin.

Perfect Discreet Size!

5 stars

Perfect discreet size to pop in your handbag to freshen up when out and about. Enriched formula so no harsh chemicals or fragrances.

Great product

5 stars

I was sent this product to test and give samples to other people. I personally would recommend these to everyone on the go, so easy to freshen up. Lovely packaging is also a bonus. Would 100% buy again. Great for any age, perfect to go in any bag for when youre on the move. Great for such a sensitive area, smell lovely & fresh

Amaizing

5 stars

I found something new for my feminine freshness. When I'm traveling, working or going to gym or on my period days - always I'm feeling fresh and clean! Femfresh feminine freshness wipes contain a pH-balanced formula to gently cleanse, freshen and deodorise. They are with soothing mallow and anti-bacterial calendula extracts.

1-10 of 146 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Femfresh Intimate Deodorant 125Ml

£ 2.50
£2.00/100ml

Femfresh Pocket Wipes 10'S

£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Offer

Femfresh Soothing Wash 250Ml

£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here