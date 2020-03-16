Femfresh Intimate Wipes 25 Pack

Feeling Forever FemFresh 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th March 2020 OK Let’s get real - these Femfresh Freshening & Soothing Wipes are a real game changer! They are formulated to gently cleanse, freshen and deodorise and give a long lasting fresh feel whether you are at home, work, the gym or even on your period. The wipes are made with soothing mallow, enriched with calendula and anti bacterial extracts meaning they are kind and gentle on delicate intimate skin. They also come in a perfect portable pack size which is really handy as it means you are able to easily pop these in your bag wherever you are headed whether that be the gym, work, holiday or even when at a festival for example. When you’ve limited access to water, these wipes are ideal for freshening and soothing your intimate skin, giving you complete peace of mind (even when you’re on your period!) You can use these every day and thanks to their handy pack size, you never have to be without them. These wipes can give you total confidence that you are clean and fresh at any given time! Report

Femfresh Wipes are Femfreshing 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th March 2020 These are fantastic. They smell great, easy to use, refreshing and biodegradable. Absolutely love these wipes, for a quick freshen up. I have used baby wipes in the past, but my skin does not feel fresh after. Though they cannot be flushed, a quick clean in the sink and they can be put in relevant recycling (e.g. Terracycle) #StayFemFresh #InsidersUK Report

Great for on the go 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th March 2020 This is a great product, I just popped it in my handbag and used them when I needed to freshen up. Was especially great when I had been out all day and had to go straight out for a meal, these wipes allowed me to feel fresh like I had showered. Definitely recommend. Report

excellent 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th March 2020 really handy to chuck into your bag on the go work great and really keep you fresh Report

Great wee wipes 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th March 2020 I was gifted these as part of a femfresh campaign to test. I'm glad I did as it's not a product I would normally pick up but will be in the future. They are fantastic for using after a bit of strenuous exercise to freshen up and there is no irritation at all. Pop them in your gym bag or maybe even for before an intimate wax. Report

Your new best friend 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th March 2020 Your new best friend! Great product and compact to carry around discreetly! Great for keeping clean and fresh on the go especially during work or exercise. Handy for carrying around on a night out! Report

So refreshing! 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th March 2020 I received this through the insiders campaign. I was nervous about using these on my face as I have sensitive skin which is also combination skin. Usually facial products leave my face feeling greasy, not these though, my face felt so clean and refreshed with no irritation to my skin. Report

Perfect Discreet Size! 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th March 2020 Perfect discreet size to pop in your handbag to freshen up when out and about. Enriched formula so no harsh chemicals or fragrances. Report

Great product 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th March 2020 I was sent this product to test and give samples to other people. I personally would recommend these to everyone on the go, so easy to freshen up. Lovely packaging is also a bonus. Would 100% buy again. Great for any age, perfect to go in any bag for when youre on the move. Great for such a sensitive area, smell lovely & fresh Report