Sanex Expert Skin Health Moisturising Shower Gel 450Ml Enjoy soft, hydrated skin after every shower with Sanex Expert Skin Health Moisturising Shower Gel. This moisturising body wash has been expertly crafted to gently cleanse while hydrating your skin and leaving it feeling wonderfully soft. With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, this hydrating body wash helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower, while providing 12 hours of hydration. After years of research, this moisturising shower gel is created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. It supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to protect your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This dermatologically tested hydrating body wash respects the natural pH of your skin and contains 0% sulphates*. It also has ingredients of 92% natural origin** and is completely vegan. Keep your skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants. **Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing

Sanex Expert Skin Health Moisturising Shower Gel gently cleanses while hydrating and softening your skin. The hydrating body wash contains a prebiotic complex to support good skin bacteria.

Sanex Expert Skin Health Moisturising Shower gel is expertly crafted to gently cleanse, hydrate and leave your skin feeling soft and supple. 12 HOURS OF HYDRATION: With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, our body wash helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower. Our shower gel is created with a unique blend of SKIN nutrients that help to support a healthy SKIN microbiome. The body wash supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to protect your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This vegan body wash for men and women is dermatologically tested, respects your skin's natural pH and contains 0% sulphates*. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Gluconate, Sucrose Cocoate, Butyloctanol, Lecithin, Poloxamer 124, Zinc Sulfate.

Net Contents

450

Preparation and Usage