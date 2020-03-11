Treaclemoon Brazilian Shower & Bath Gel 500Ml
Product Description
- Brazilian Love Shower & Bath Gel
- Sweet sunshine enveloped her skin like a powdered gold light... joy filled faces, street carnivals, skin warm, fragrant and tropical. She loved today!
- Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
- With guarana extract
- Dermatologically tested
- 100% natural guarana extract
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Citric Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexylene Glycol, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Massage directly onto damp skin whilst showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minute soak
Name and address
- Blue Orange,
- Cokenach,
- Barkway,
- Hertfordshire,
- SG8 8DL.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
