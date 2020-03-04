By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmolive Coconut Shower Cream 500Ml

Palmolive Coconut Shower Cream 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml
  • Shower Cream Palmolive 'Coconut' with moisturising milk respects the natural balance of your skin, keeping its natural moisture.
  • With moisturising milk
  • For soft skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lactate, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.palmolive.com
  • www.palmolive.eu.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

