Dove Original 3-in-1 Beauty Bar Hand Soap 2x90g

4.5(121)
£1.50

£8.33/kg

For skin that’s soft and smooth, turn to the Dove Original Beauty Bar. With ¼ moisturising cream, it goes beyond cleansing, nourishing as it washes away the day. That’s because Dove isn’t just a bar soap, it’s a beauty bar. While ordinary soaps can strip skin of essential nutrients, Dove Beauty Bar combines a gentle, sulphate-SLES-​free formula with moisturising ingredients to help nourish your skin and retain its natural moisture rather than strip it away. Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin, this beauty bar is so mild and caring, it can be used as a gentle cleanser for your face, as well as to clean your body and hands. Where a regular soap might leave your skin feeling dry, tight and irritated, Dove leaves it softer, smoother, and healthier looking before you’ve even stepped out of the shower. Rub the Dove Original Beauty Bar between your hands and spread the rich, creamy lather over your entire body before rinsing away with warm water and enjoying soft, clean skin. Dove believes no young person should be held back from reaching their full potential. Since 2004, Dove has been building self-esteem and confidence in young people – and by 2030, they’ll have helped ¼ billion young people through their educational programmes and resources.
Dove Original Beauty Bar has a gentle cleansing formula that effectively cleans hands whilst helping to retain skin moistureA moisturising beauty bar that leaves skin softer, smoother and healthier lookingDove Original with ¼ moisturising cream doesn’t dry out your skin like ordinary bar soap and is suitable for all skin typesMild cleansers and rich moisturisers in this beauty bar help protect your skin’s natural balanceDove Original Beauty Bar is sulphate SLES free and kind to your skinDermatologically tested beauty bar that’s suitable for daily use on the face, body and hands
Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Sodium Palmitate, Lauric Acid, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium chloride, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Alumina, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

