Dreamies Bulk Chicken Cat Treats Tub 350G

Product Description
- Complementary pet food for cats and kittens over 8 weeks old.
- DREAMIES™ are the irresistible cat treats, your pet will love.
- Big box of dual textured cat treat for your pet
- Dreamies Mega Tub dried cat biscuits with Chicken 350g
- Less than 2kcal in every treat for your cat
- Cat treats contains no artificial flavours
- Cats go mad for the irresistible crunch of DREAMIES™ cat treats.
- Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside; cats simply can't resist the great taste of DREAMIES™.
- So go on, give the bag a shake and watch your cat come running.
- Large,bulk Pack
- Dual textured cat treats irresistible to cats
- Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside
- Cat biscuits with vitamins and minerals and no artificial flavours
- Only 2 kcal in every cat treat
- DREAMIES™ are available in 7 deliciously tasty varieties: Chicken, Beef, Duck, Salmon, Cheese, Turkey and Tuna
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 16 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: For adult cats feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.
- Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB: Mars Petcare UK.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.dreamiestreats.co.uk
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.com
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|32
|Fat content:
|25
|Inorganic matter:
|9
|Crude fibres:
|1.7
|Energy:
|438 kcal/100g
|Vitamin A:
|6460 IU
|Vitamin B:
|9.9 mg
|Vitamin B2:
|16.9 mg
|Vitamin B6:
|4.4 mg
|Vitamin D3:
|713 IU
|Vitamin E:
|64.8 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|26.7 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|43.4 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|2.2 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|193 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants and Colourants:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
