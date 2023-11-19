We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tasty Treats Pocket Pillows With Chicken 250G

£2.00

£8.00/kg

A complementary pet food for cats.
At Tesco, we love our pets, and love to give them fun and tasty treats to keep them happy and entertained. That's why we've taken care to develop a range of treats in a variety of exciting shapes, sizes, flavours and textures. Made with essential vitamins and minerals and no artificial colours or flavours. Purr fectly and tail waggingly yummy treats.with chicken
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

COMPOSITION: Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (25%, including 4% Chicken), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals.

ADDITIVES: ​​​​​​Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin A 9000 IU, Vitamin D3 630 IU, Vitamin E 90 mg, Taurine 1000 mg.

ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 23%, Crude fibre 1.5%, Fat content 22%, Inorganic matter 7%

kcal 408 per 100g

Produce of

Produced in Austria, Packed in Germany

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

