We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Felix Crispies Cat Treats Salmon & Trout 180G
image 1 of Felix Crispies Cat Treats Salmon & Trout 180Gimage 2 of Felix Crispies Cat Treats Salmon & Trout 180Gimage 3 of Felix Crispies Cat Treats Salmon & Trout 180Gimage 4 of Felix Crispies Cat Treats Salmon & Trout 180Gimage 5 of Felix Crispies Cat Treats Salmon & Trout 180G

Felix Crispies Cat Treats Salmon & Trout 180G

5(5)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£2.60

£14.44/kg

Complementary pet food for adult cats.
Treat your cat more often and share even more mischievous moments together!Felix® Crispies Treats are irresistibly air-whipped for a light and crispy texture to treat your cat every day. Surprise your cat with a tasty, crispy crackle in every bite, and an exciting combination of delicious flavours, shapes and colours in every pack!With Proteins, Vitamins and Omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life, you can feel good about treating with Felix® Crispies!
Try Felix® Crispies flavoured with tasty Beef & Chicken too...
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
On Average 1 kcal Per TreatProteins, Vitamins and Omega 6Light & Airy TextureNo Added Artificial Colours
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which 1% Salmon, 1% Trout), Minerals, Yeasts

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: Daily feeding amount up to: 13g or approx. 65 pieces for Adult 4kg. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For you cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treat.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

View all Cat Treats & Cat Milk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here