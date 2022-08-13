We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Encore Tuna Loin Tinned Cat Food 30G
image 1 of Encore Tuna Loin Tinned Cat Food 30Gimage 2 of Encore Tuna Loin Tinned Cat Food 30Gimage 3 of Encore Tuna Loin Tinned Cat Food 30G

Encore Tuna Loin Tinned Cat Food 30G

4.7(10)
£1.70

£56.67/kg

Encore Tuna Loin Tinned Cat Food 30G
Show your cat some love with a tasty Encore treat. Our tuna loins are exactly that – 100% tuna, 100% natural and nothing else. Serve whole, break into pieces or sprinkle over food – cats can’t get enough of them.
At Encore we believe that meal times should be a highlight of the day for all the family – pets included! That’s why we have created a range of exciting recipes that will have your four legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is made with Natural Ingredients and more Real Meat. Your pet will love what’s inside Encore.•Made with natural ingredients.•More real Meat•No unnecessary cereals or fillers or preservativesWe pride ourselves on the quality of our Ingredients that your pet will love.
100% Natural ingredients - Ingredients that your pet will love.100% Tuna Loin - More real meat and no unnecessary cereals, fillers or preservatives.Natural source of omega 3 - Helping to nourish your cats skin and coat.COMPLEMENTARY Serve whole, break into pieces or sprinkle over food.
Pack size: 30G

Ingredients

Tuna Loin 100%

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Net Contents

30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed any time as a treat or as a reward, or as part of a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Opened packs can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

