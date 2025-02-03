Marketplace.
Catit Nibbly Grills Chicken & Lobster Cat Treats 30g

Catit Nibbly Grills - Lobster Flavour
Flavoured chicken slices for cats.Nibbly Grills is a delicious treat your cat will love to try!The thin strips have a unique, natural texture and are very soft, which makes them easy to chew and swallow. Therefore, Nibbly Grills is a great, easily digestible treat for older cats.The handy, resealable bag contains plenty of Grills strips to keep your cat happy and purring for a long time.Key Features:Chicken-based cat treat in 3 irresistible varieties: Scallop flavour, Shrimp flavour, and Lobster flavourHigh meat content, low in calories & easy to digestMade with delicious, non-GMO ingredientsDoes not contain grain, wheat or corn
High meat content - low calorie & easy to digestMade with delicious non-GMO ingredientsDoes not contain grain / wheat / corn
Pack size: 30g

Ingredients

Chicken Fillet 82%, Vegetable Glycerine, Isolated Soy Protein, Sorbitol, Lobster 1%, Calcium Carbonate

Allergy Information

