Catit Nibbly Grills Chicken & Lobster Cat Treats 30g

Catit Nibbly Grills - Lobster Flavour

Flavoured chicken slices for cats. Nibbly Grills is a delicious treat your cat will love to try! The thin strips have a unique, natural texture and are very soft, which makes them easy to chew and swallow. Therefore, Nibbly Grills is a great, easily digestible treat for older cats. The handy, resealable bag contains plenty of Grills strips to keep your cat happy and purring for a long time. Key Features: Chicken-based cat treat in 3 irresistible varieties: Scallop flavour, Shrimp flavour, and Lobster flavour High meat content, low in calories & easy to digest Made with delicious, non-GMO ingredients Does not contain grain, wheat or corn

Pack size: 30g

Ingredients

Chicken Fillet 82%, Vegetable Glycerine, Isolated Soy Protein, Sorbitol, Lobster 1%, Calcium Carbonate

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)