Purina Dentalife Daily Oral Care Chicken 140G

Complementary pet food for adult cats. Veterinary Oral Health Council Accepted® - The VOHC is an American committee of veterinarians specialized in oral health. www.VOHC.org

A delicious daily dental treat that helps clean your cat's teeth easily and effectively with its scientifically designed crunchy and porous texture. Scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up Scientifically designed porous texture to surround all sides of the tooth for an effective clean, even for the hard-to-reach teeth With calcium, taurine and no added colours So start your cat on a daily oral care routine today because every day crunching means more time cleaning. Dentalife® Cat treats the crunch that cleans!

Crunchy porous texture Allows tooth to penetrate for an effective clean, even the hard-to-reach teeth Helps control tartar

Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (20% Dehydrated Poultry Protein of which 4% from Chicken), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Glycerol, Yeasts, Various Sugars

