Purina Dentalife Daily Oral Care Chicken 140G

4.8(2626)
£4.15

£29.64/kg

Complementary pet food for adult cats.Veterinary Oral Health Council Accepted® - The VOHC is an American committee of veterinarians specialized in oral health.www.VOHC.org
A delicious daily dental treat that helps clean your cat's teeth easily and effectively with its scientifically designed crunchy and porous texture.Scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-upScientifically designed porous texture to surround all sides of the tooth for an effective clean, even for the hard-to-reach teethWith calcium, taurine and no added coloursSo start your cat on a daily oral care routine today because every day crunching means more time cleaning. Dentalife® Cat treats the crunch that cleans!
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Crunchy porous textureAllows tooth to penetrate for an effective clean, even the hard-to-reach teethHelps control tartar
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (20% Dehydrated Poultry Protein of which 4% from Chicken), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Glycerol, Yeasts, Various Sugars

Net Contents

140g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: For optimal benefit, feed 17 treats daily to adult cats weighing 2.5 kg Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

