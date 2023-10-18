Dreamies Shake Ups Multivitamin Rockin Roost 180G

Complementary pet food for adult cats and kittens of 2 kg and above.

Cats around the world are all in a flutter since their favourite flavours have flown into one pack of tasty cat and kitten treats, bringing catnip along for the ride and including a healthy dash of multivitamins. With variety in flavour, shape and colour, what will your cat go for first? Only 2 kcal in every healthy cat treat! Dreamies™ Shake Ups™ Multivitamins cat treats contain vitamins and minerals. Dreamies™ soft cat treats are available in 2 deliciously tasty flavours: Rockin Roost Chicken, Duck & Catnip flavours & Seafood Celebration Salmon, Tuna & Shrimp flavours.

If variety is the spice of life then Dreamies Shake Ups are off the scale! These tasty cat treats combine the irresistibility of a soft inside and crunchy outside with variety in flavours, shapes and colours. They also contain multivitamins so your cat can always be ready for playtime (when not fast asleep!).

Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside chicken cat treats

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage