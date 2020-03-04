By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Seaside Mix 200G

5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Goody Bag Maxi Pack Seaside Mix 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Share more loveably, mischievous moments with your cat with Felix Goody Bag - containing an irresistible, colourful mix of meaty treats that are full of enticing aromas, delicious flavours and fun shapes
  • Felix Goody Bag is available in a wider range of variants. Have you heard about Picnic Mix flavoured with delicious Chicken, Cheese, and Turkey or Cheezy Mix flavoured with tempting Cheddar, Gouda and Edam cheese flavours?
  • That's not all! Felix Goody Bags contains proteins, vitamins and omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life.
  • We use a combination of nutrients including vitamins to help keep your cat healthy and happy
  • Flavoured with salmon, pollock and trout for even more irresistible flavour
  • Mouth-watering flavours and crunchy textures packed in a convenient bag for your cat to enjoy
  • A yummy complementary pet food your cat will love morning, noon and night!
  • With three irresistible flavours in every bag, they're Triple the Treat!
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (2%*), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts, (*Equivalent to 3.5% Rehydrated, Fish; Fish Derivatives with 0.5% Salmon, 0.5% Pollock and 0.5% Trout)

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration, and batch numbers: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily Feeding amount for a 4kg cat is 13g or approx. 35 pieces. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé Purina Petcare (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:35.0%
Fat content:19.5%
Crude ash:8.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:32 000
Vit D3:1000
Vit E:170
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 88)
Calcium Iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.2)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 13)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 41)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 140)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.13)
Additives:-
Colourants and Antioxidants-

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gets Excited

5 stars

Always buy six or so packs and keep them in a special Catty tin under the coffee table. Dolly ( for that is her name ) will always tell us when she wants some by trying to open the tin herself. When satisfied she comes to sit on our lap for as long as we are there

Cars love these!

5 stars

They are great for trying to train as the cats really love them!

My cats are definitely Felix cats!

5 stars

Both my cats love Felix products, especially the Goody Bag Seaside Mix. When they see the bag, they walk around in circles with excitement! Every last scrap is always hoovered up.

My cat's obsessed with these!

5 stars

My cat beats me into the room where these are kept and she thinks she's got to have some every time I go in there. She would quite happily eat her own body weight in these :)

Time to come in!

5 stars

If ever I can't get my two to come in from the garden, I just shake a pouch of this and it guarantees they will both appear within under a minute - they come running!

Yummy Yum in my Babies Tummy

5 stars

I buy my spoilt girl Felix Goody Bags to put on top of her dry food each day so she has a nice mix of flavours .

Jess loves his biscuits

5 stars

I usually get these when they are on offer in the store or pets at home and the twist treats

All 3 of my cats go crazy for these!

5 stars

All my cats love these treats. They can be bribed to come in, get off the work surfaces & stop fighting each other with just a rattle of the packet!

My wee Beasties all come running .....

5 stars

My wee Beasties all come running when they hear their treat tin - they love their Goody Bag treats especially seaside ones ;-)

