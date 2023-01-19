Felix Crispies Cat Treats Beef & Chicken 180G

Complementary pet food for adult cats.

Treat your cat more often and share even more mischievous moments together! Felix® Crispies Treats are irresistibly air-whipped for a light and crispy texture to treat your cat every day. Surprise your cat with a tasty, crispy crackle in every bite, and an exciting combination of delicious flavours, shapes and colours in every pack! With Proteins, Vitamins and Omega 6 fatty acids to help your cat live a healthy and happy life, you can feel good about treating with Felix® Crispies!

® Reg. Trademark of Sodiété des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Texture Light & Air On Average 1 Kcal Per Treat Proteins, Vitamins and Omega 6 No Added Artificial Colours

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which 6% Chicken, 3% Beef), Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Yeasts

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: Daily feeding amount up to: 13g or approx. 65 pieces for Adult 4kg. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be availableFor your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treat.

