Noe; El Clerzo Chorizo De Aragon 225G

Chorizo sarta extra.
Duroc Breed**50% Duroc Pork MeatChorizo from Aragón is made from pigs raised in Teruel and only a few natural ingredients.Teruel is a high-altitude town in the Aragón region and is famous for its pork meat products across Spain.This Chorizo is mild with a hint of paprika and very little acidity due to the traditional curing process at low temperatures. It is ready to eat cold as part of a charcuterie platter.
Ready to eatAuthentic RecipeGluten FreeDairy FreeNo Added PreservativesPreservatives Free
Pork, Pork Fat, Paprika, Salt, Garlic, Natural Pork casing

225g ℮

Free From Preservatives

