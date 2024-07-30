Noe; El Clerzo Chorizo De Aragon 225G

Chorizo sarta extra.

Duroc Breed*

*50% Duroc Pork Meat

Chorizo from Aragón is made from pigs raised in Teruel and only a few natural ingredients.

Teruel is a high-altitude town in the Aragón region and is famous for its pork meat products across Spain.

This Chorizo is mild with a hint of paprika and very little acidity due to the traditional curing process at low temperatures. It is ready to eat cold as part of a charcuterie platter.