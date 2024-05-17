Unearthed Chorizo De Navarra 200G

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 5 days.For use by date see back of pack. Do not exceed use by date.

Pork, Salt, Paprika (2%), Smoked Paprika (1%), Garlic, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Rosernary Extract), Filled into a Natural Pork Casing, Prepared with 155g of Pork per 100g of product, Moisture is lost during curing and maturation

White salt crystals may form on the surface of the product. These are naturally occurring and are not detrimental to quality.

Made to a traditional recipe famous in the Navarre region of Spain, using only Spanish ingredients. Rich meaty flavour with a spicy paprika kick.

