Tesco Finest Spanish Spicy Chorizo 225G

Delicious thinly sliced and cooked with chopped t
Delicious thinly sliced and cooked with chopped tomatoes some pasta red chillies and any other veg you have lying around. I add Tesco raw King Prawns and a good dash of Worcester sauce.
Poor meat quality. Don't buy!
Very low quality meat; much of it hard to chew and some of it impossible to break down. Heavily spiced and very salty like it is meant to distract from the poor quality of the meat. Not worth buying.
No flavour and awful texture.
What have Tesco done to their Chorizo, very little flavour and the texture is awful, it used to be good, I wont be buying it again unless they change it