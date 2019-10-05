By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Spanish Spicy Chorizo 225G

Tesco Finest Spanish Spicy Chorizo 225G
£ 2.50
£1.12/100g
One-fifth of a pack contains
  • Energy859kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1908kJ / 461kcal

Product Description

  • Dry cured pork sausage with smoked paprika, cayenne pepper and garlic.
  • Traditionally dry cured pork made with Pimenton De La Vera paprika for a deliciously rich, smoky flavour.
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Cayenne Pepper (0.2%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Oregano.

Filled into natural Spanish and German casings.

Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using pork from Spain

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g providesOne-fifth of a pack (45g) contains
Energy1908kJ / 461kcal859kJ / 207kcal
Fat39.2g17.6g
Saturates15.0g6.8g
Carbohydrate2.3g1.0g
Sugars0.9g0.4g
Fibre0.7g0.3g
Protein24.3g10.9g
Salt3.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Delicious thinly sliced and cooked with chopped t

4 stars

Delicious thinly sliced and cooked with chopped tomatoes some pasta red chillies and any other veg you have lying around. I add Tesco raw King Prawns and a good dash of Worcester sauce.

Poor meat quality. Don't buy!

1 stars

Very low quality meat; much of it hard to chew and some of it impossible to break down. Heavily spiced and very salty like it is meant to distract from the poor quality of the meat. Not worth buying.

No flavour and awful texture.

1 stars

What have Tesco done to their Chorizo, very little flavour and the texture is awful, it used to be good, I wont be buying it again unless they change it

