Noel El Clerzo Longaniza De Aragon 260G

White salt crystals may appear on the surface of the product. These occur naturally and are not harmful. They can be removed with a dry cloth and a bit of vegetable oil.

Best before:/Batch: see below.Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48h.

This Longaniza is mild with a hint of pepper and very little acidity due to the traditional curing process. It is ready to eat cold as part of a charcuterie platter.

Teruel is a high-altitude town in the Aragón region and is famous for its pork meat products across Spain.

Longaniza from Aragón is made from locally raised pigs and cured at low temperatures.

