Unearthed Mini Cooking Chorizo Sausages 190g

Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 190°C, Gas mark 5/170°C for fan assisted. Remove all packaging. Place on baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven, cook for 15 minutes. Turning halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Do not reheat once cooled. Warning: Hot oil may be released when product is pierced.

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see back of pack.

Pork, Paprika, Salt, Maize Dextrose, Maize Dextrin, Garlic, Paprika Oil, Stabiliser: Pentasodium Triphosphate, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Filled into natural Pork casings, Prepared with 120g of Pork per 100g of product

Spanish pork sausage with paprika & garlic Ip from every pack supports Action Against Hunger Registered Charity No. 1047501

