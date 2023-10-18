Usn Diet Fuel Ultralean Shake Strawberry 770G

Meal Replacement for Weight Control, with Sweetener

Product Information: High in protein and only 204 calories per serving. This meal replacement shake is low in sugar & high in fibre. Used as a meal replacement twice per day alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle Diet Fuel Ultralean contributes to weight loss¹. Our researched protein blend and premium flavourings result in a smooth, indulgent taste. Weight Loss¹ ¹Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements such as diet fuel contributes to weight loss Substituting one daily meal of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement such as diet fuel contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss

Tolerase® L is a Trademark of DSM.

25g Protein Contains Lactase, which Breaks Down Lactose Present in Milk Formulated with Chromium High Vitamin D High Fibre Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 770G

Ingredients

Protein Blend [Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soya Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Isolate, Milk Protein, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk) (Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Hydrolysed Whey Protein Isolate (Milk) (Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin)], Maltodextrin, Polydextrose, Fat Powder (Refined Soya Bean Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Free Flowing Agent (Silicium Dioxide), Natural Flavour), Inulin, High Amylose Maize Starch, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Cellulose Cum, Xanthan Gum), Tripotassium Citrate, Milk Minerals Complex, Natural Flavour, Creamer [High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Free Flowing Agent (Silicium Dioxide)], Sodium Chloride, Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Beetroot Red), Vitamin & Mineral Blend (Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Citrate, D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Nicotinamide, Manganese Bis-Glycinate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Retinyl Acetate, Copper Bisglycinate, Cyanocobalamin, D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol, Pyridoxine HCI, Riboflavin, Phylloquinone, Thiamine HCI, Chromium Picolinate, Potassium Iodate, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite), Tolerase™ L (pH-Stable Lactase)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in Belgium. Ingredients from EU & Non-EU sources

Net Contents

770g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Best Results Throughout the day, before and after training Serving = 2 Scoops Recommended Use - Add 2 scoops (55g) to 250ml-300ml of cold water. Mix thoroughly in a blender or a shaker for about 30 seconds. - Have 1-2 servings as meal replacements daily.

Additives