We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Phizz 3 In 1 Mixed Berry Tablets X20 80G
image 1 of Phizz 3 In 1 Mixed Berry Tablets X20 80Gimage 2 of Phizz 3 In 1 Mixed Berry Tablets X20 80Gimage 3 of Phizz 3 In 1 Mixed Berry Tablets X20 80Gimage 4 of Phizz 3 In 1 Mixed Berry Tablets X20 80Gimage 5 of Phizz 3 In 1 Mixed Berry Tablets X20 80Gimage 6 of Phizz 3 In 1 Mixed Berry Tablets X20 80G

Phizz 3 In 1 Mixed Berry Tablets X20 80G

4.7(570)
Write a review

£8.00

£10.00/100g

Vegan

20 mixed berry effervescent tabletsInformed SportWe Test - You Trust
Play, travel, work3-in-1 hydration, vitamins + electrolytes18 essential ingredients to support daily hydration & wellbeingScientifically formulated for exercise, travel & big nights outContains 20 mixed berry flavored effervescent tablets - 20 servingsSuitable for vegans

Ingredients

Glucose (Sugar), Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid, Salts (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride), Malic Acid, Berry Flavour, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Sucralose (Sweetener), Nicotinamide, Cyanocobalamin, Colouring Agents (Red Cabbage Extract, Red Beet Powder), Thiamine Mononitrate, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Manganese Sulphate, Retinyl Acetate, Riboflavine-5-Phosphate, Folic Acid, Biotin

Number of uses

Contains 20 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to take Phizz™Dissolve one tablet in a glass or bottle of water (we like it chilled!). Once prepared consume within 24 hours.

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here