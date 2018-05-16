Huel Ready To Drink Vanilla 500Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla flavour nutritionally complete drink with sweetener
- Join us @huel
- Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
- Bottles are made from 25% recycled plastic
- What is Huel?
- It's nutritionally complete food, which means you get all this in one bottle...
- Vitamins & minerals
- All 26 essentials
- High protein
- 20g plant-based
- Slow release carbs
- For energy
- Essential fats
- Omega-3 & 6
- Fibre
- Soluble and insoluble
- Phytonutrients
- Great stuff from plants
- Plus:
- Low sugar
- You're sweet enough
- Gluten-free
- Of course!
- Soya-free
- Absolutely
- Ready-to-drink complete meal
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
- High protein
- Slow release carbs
- Essential fats
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein, Tapioca Starch, Gluten-Free Oat Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Flaxseed, MCT Powder (from Coconut), Chicory Root Fibre, Micronutrient Blend*, Brown Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Thickener: Gellan Gum, Sweetener: Sucralose, Flavouring, *Micronutrient Blend: Potassium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C, Magnesium Phosphate, L-Choline Bitartrate, Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate), Niacin (as Niacinamide), Vitamin K2 (as MK-7), Vitamin A (as Retinol Acetate), Vitamin D2, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium D-Pantothenate), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), Biotin, Selenium Yeast, Copper Gluconate, Zinc Oxide, L-Methylfolate Calcium, Chromium Picolinate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See neck of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled. Once open refrigerate and consume within 12 hours. Shake to wake.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Huel,
- Aylesbury,
- HP19 8HL,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Huel,
- Aylesbury,
- HP19 8HL,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|%RI* Per 100ml
|Per bottle (500ml)
|%RI* Per 500ml
|Energy
|336kJ
|1680kJ
|-
|80kcal
|4%
|400kcal
|20%
|Fat (g) of which
|3.7
|5%
|18.6
|27%
|- saturates (g)
|0.8
|4%
|3.9
|20%
|- monounsaturates (g)
|1.3
|6.8
|- polyunsaturates (g)
|1.4
|7.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|6.8
|3%
|33.9
|13%
|- of which sugars (g)
|0.9
|1%
|4.3
|5%
|Fibre (g)
|1.1
|(4%)
|5.7
|(19%)
|Protein (g)
|4.0
|8%
|20.0
|40%
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|2%
|0.7
|12%
|Vitamins and minerals
|%NRV** Per 100ml
|%NRV** Per 500ml
|Vitamin A (µg)
|36
|5%
|180
|23%
|Vitamin D (µg)
|1.0
|20%
|5.0
|100%
|Vitamin E (mg)
|0.6
|5%
|3.0
|25%
|Vitamin K (µg)
|6.8
|9%
|34
|45%
|Vitamin C (mg)
|12
|15%
|60
|75%
|Thiamin (mg)
|0.1
|5%
|0.2
|25%
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.1
|4%
|0.3
|20%
|Niacin (mg)
|0.6
|4%
|3.2
|20%
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.1
|4%
|0.3
|20%
|Folate (µg)
|16
|8%
|80
|40%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.2
|6%
|0.8
|32%
|Biotin (µg)
|2.0
|4%
|10
|20%
|Pantothenic Acid (mg)
|0.2
|4%
|1.2
|20%
|Potassium (mg)
|188
|9%
|940
|47%
|Chloride (mg)
|92
|12%
|460
|58%
|Calcium (mg)
|52
|7%
|260
|33%
|Phosphorus (mg)
|56
|8%
|280
|40%
|Magnesium (mg)
|17
|5%
|84
|22%
|Iron (mg)
|1.0
|7%
|5.0
|36%
|Zinc (mg)
|0.4
|4%
|2.2
|22%
|Copper (mg)
|0.04
|4%
|0.2
|20%
|Manganese (mg)
|0.1
|5%
|0.5
|20%
|Selenium (µg)
|2.2
|4%
|11
|20%
|Chromium (µg)
|1.6
|4%
|8.0
|20%
|Molybdenum (µg)
|2.0
|4%
|10
|20%
|Iodine (µg)
|6.0
|4%
|30
|20%
|Choline (mg)
|22.0
|110
|Omega-3 (g)
|0.4
|2.1
|Omega-6 (g)
|0.8
|4.0
|MCTs (g)
|0.6
|2.8
|Additional nutrition:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**EU Nutrient reference Values (NRV)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021