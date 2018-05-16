Huel Ready To Drink Chocolate 500Ml

Product Description
- Chocolate flavour nutritionally complete drink with sweetener
- What is Huel?
- It's nutritionally complete food, which means you get all this in one bottle...
- Vitamins & minerals
- All 26 essentials
- High protein
- 20g plant-based
- Slow release carbs
- For energy
- Essential fats
- Omega-3 & 6
- Source of fibre
- 8.2g per bottle
- Phytonutrients
- Great stuff from plants
- Plus:
- Low sugar
- You're sweet enough
- Gluten-free
- Of course!
- Soya-free
- Absolutely
- Please recycle. Or rinse and reuse. Bottle contains 25% recycled plastic.
- Bottles made from 25% recycled plastic
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
- High protein
- Source of fibre
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein, Tapioca Starch, Gluten-Free Oat Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Flaxseed, MCT Powder (from Coconut), Chicory Root Fibre, Micronutrient Blend*, Natural Flavourings, Brown Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Thickeners: Gellan Gum, Sweetener: Sucralose, Flavouring, *Micronutrient Blend: Potassium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C, Magnesium Phosphate, L-Choline Bitartrate, Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate), Niacin (as Niacinamide), Vitamin K2 (as MK-7), Vitamin A (as Retinol Acetate), Vitamin D2, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium D-Pantothenate), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin 12 (as Cyanocobalamin), Biotin, Selenium Yeast, Copper Gluconate, Zinc Oxide, L-Methylfolate Calcium, Chromium Picolinate
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once open refrigerate and consume within 12 hours. Best before: See cap of bottle.
Produce of
Manufactured in the USA
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
- Shake to wake.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Huel Ltd,
- Tring,
- HP23 4RN,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Huel Ltd,
- Tring,
- HP23 4RN,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|%RI* Per 100ml
|Per bottle (500ml)
|%RI* (500ml)
|Energy
|336kJ
|1680kJ
|-
|80kcal
|4%
|400kcal
|20%
|Fat (g) of which
|3.8
|5%
|19.0
|27%
|- saturates (g)
|1.0
|5%
|4.9
|25%
|- monounsaturates (g)
|1.2
|6.2
|- polyunsaturates (g)
|1.3
|6.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|6.5
|2%
|32.4
|12%
|- of which sugars
|0.6
|1%
|3.0
|3%
|Fibre (g)
|1.6
|(5%)
|8.2
|(27%)
|Protein (g)
|4.0
|8%
|20.0
|40%
|Salt (g)
|0.2
|3%
|0.9
|15%
|Vitamins and minerals
|%NRV** Per 100ml
|%NRV** (500ml)
|Vitamin A (µg)
|36
|5%
|180
|23%
|Vitamin D (µg)
|1.0
|20%
|5.0
|100%
|Vitamin E (µg)
|0.6
|5%
|3.0
|25%
|Vitamin K (µg)
|6.8
|9%
|34
|45%
|Vitamin C (mg)
|12
|15%
|60
|75%
|Thiamin (mg)
|0.1
|9%
|0.3
|24%
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.1
|7%
|0.3
|21%
|Niacin (mg)
|0.6
|4%
|3.2
|20%
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.1
|4%
|0.3
|20%
|Folate (µg)
|16
|8%
|80
|40%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.2
|6%
|0.8
|32%
|Biotin (µg)
|2.0
|4%
|10
|20%
|Pantothenic Acid (mg)
|0.2
|4%
|1.2
|20%
|Potassium (mg)
|188
|9%
|940
|47%
|Chloride (mg)
|92
|12%
|460
|58%
|Calcium (mg)
|52
|7%
|260
|33%
|Phosphorus (mg)
|60
|9%
|300
|43%
|Magnesium (mg)
|17
|5%
|84
|22%
|Iron (mg)
|1.0
|7%
|5.0
|36%
|Zinc (mg)
|0.4
|4%
|2.2
|22%
|Copper (mg)
|0.04
|4%
|0.2
|20%
|Manganese (mg)
|0.1
|5%
|0.5
|20%
|Selenium (µg)
|2.2
|4%
|11
|20%
|Chromium (µg)
|1.6
|4%
|8.0
|20%
|Molybdenum (µg)
|2.0
|4%
|10
|20%
|Iodine (µg)
|6.0
|4%
|30
|20%
|Choline (mg)
|22.0
|110
|Omega 3 (g)
|0.4
|2.1
|Omega-6 (g)
|0.8
|4.0
|MCTs (g)
|0.6
|2.8
|Additional nutrition:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**EU Nutrient Reference Values (NRV)
|-
|-
|-
|-
