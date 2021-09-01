We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

On Gold Standard Pre Workout Fruit Punch 330G

On Gold Standard Pre Workout Fruit Punch 330G

Fruit Punch Flavour Ready to Mix Food Supplement Powder with Amino Acids, Caffeine, Vitamins and Sweeteners.Informed - We Test, You Trust - ChoiceInformed Choice is a quality assurance program for sports nutrition products. The program certifies that nutritional supplements that bear the Informed Choice logo are regularly tested for banned substances by the world class sports anti-doping lab, LGC Limited.Authentic Optimum Nutrition Productoptimumnutrition.com/en-gb/authentic
175 mg** Caffeine from Natural Sources3.4 g** Creatine Monohydrate250 mg** Performelon®** Per Serving.Why Gold Standard Pre-Workout™?One Serving Provides:Caffeine 175 mgBeta-Alanine 1.5 gCreatine Monohydrate 3.4 gPerforMelon® 250 mgFor Energy, Focus, Power and Performance*Sports Performance, Strength Training, Energy & Focus** Vitamins B1, B6, B12, Niacin and Pantothenic Acid contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Caffeine contributes to increased alertness and improved concentration. Creatine increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high intensity exercise.
Serving Scoop Included, But May Settle to the Bottom During Shipping.Contents Sold by Weight Not Volume.This product contains ingredients from EU & non-EU countries.www.optimumnutrition.com/recyclePerforMelon® is a registered trademark of Cambridge Commodities.
Formulated by Optimum Nutrition
Pack size: 330G
Vitamins B1, B6, B12, Niacin and Pantothenic Acid contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate, Beta-Alanine, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, L(+)-Tartaric Acid), Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agents (Calcium Silicate, Silicon Dioxide), L-Citrulline, Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Acetyl-L-Carnitine Hydrochloride, Thickeners (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, PerforMelon® Watermelon Extract (Citrus Lanatus, Fruit), Natural Caffeine, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Nicotinamide, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Cyanocobalamin, Black Pepper Extract (Piper Nigrum, Fruit), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Cholecalciferol

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Gluten, Egg, Soy, Nuts and Peanuts.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

Serving size: 11 g, Servings per container approximately: 30

Net Contents

330g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Mix 11 g (~1 level scoop) in 350 ml of cold water.Recommended consumption of 1 serving per day.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

