By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Vanilla Cream 1Kg

4.5(48)Write a review
Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Vanilla Cream 1Kg
£ 27.00
£27.00/kg

Product Description

  • High Protein Powder Mix Food Supplement with Sweetener
  • High-protein lean body matrix
  • Slow release protein blend
  • With 37g of protein per serving
  • Facebook/'phdnutrition'
  • Twitter @PhDNutritionUK
  • The Next Level of Nutrition
  • It is widely known that exercise can help to reduce body fat. Protein is a vital component in helping to optimise the results gained from a healthy diet and regular exercise. Containing whey protein concentrate, milk protein concentrate and soya protein isolate; PhD Diet Whey provides high quality protein sources, nutrients and a range of vital ingredients that can be used to supplement a weight-loss or weight management nutritional plan.
  • In addition to the premium protein blend, Diet Whey includes waxy barley flour, a healthy and innovative carbohydrate source derived from the finest barley crop. Diet Whey also contains CLA, L-Carnitine, flaxseed and green tea extract, plus the naturally occurring and essential branched chain amino acids; L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine & L-Valine. Diet Whey is low in fat, sugar and salt and contains only 91 calories per 25g serving, making it the ideal supplement to support a healthy lifestyle or weight management programme.
  • PhD Nutrition is an ISO-9001 registered company.
  • Serving scoop included, but may have settled to the bottom of pouch during transit.
  • High protein lean matrix
  • 91 calories
  • 3.3g BCAA's
  • 3.7g glutamine & glutamic acid
  • Premium high protein blend
  • CLA & L-Carnitine
  • Low in fat, sugar & salt
  • Green tea extract
  • Fantastic taste and texture
  • Platinum standard quality - PhD Nutrition
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • Low in fat, sugar & salt

Information

Ingredients

PhD Premium Protein Blend (Whey* Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Concentrate, (of which 80% is Micellar Casein), Soya Protein Isolate), Waxy Barley Flavour, Golden Brown Flaxseed Powder, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, CLA Powder (contains Milk Protein, Soya Lecithin, Antioxidant (Vitamin E)), Acetyl L-Carnitine, Green Tea Extract, Sweetener (Sucralose), *From Milk

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Egg, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • 1 serving: Add 1 scoop of powder (25g) to 175ml of ice cold water or milk and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
  • 1 super serving: Add 2 scoops of powder (50g) to 350ml of ice cold water or milk and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
  • Taste Tip Like all PhD products, Diet Whey is extremely versatile. It can be mixed with yoghurt to make a tasty dessert, or combined with porridge oats for a delicious breakfast.
  • When to take Diet Whey™
  • Use 2-3 servings of Diet Whey™ daily to help support adequate protein intake. Diet Whey™ can be used at any time of the day.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Warnings

  • Product Information
  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • 2-12 New Cleveland Street,
  • Kingston Upon Hull,
  • HU8 7EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • 2-12 New Cleveland Street,
  • Kingston Upon Hull,
  • HU8 7EX,
  • UK.
  • Customer care line: +44 (0)1482 610020
  • www.phd-supplements.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g serving (1 scoop)Per 50g serving (2 scoops)
Energy (kJ)1528380762
Energy (kcals)36591182
Fat (g)51.252.5
Of which saturates (g)140.350.7
Carbohydrate (g)1236
Of which sugars (g)51.252.5
Fibre (g)10.250.5
Protein† (g)681734
Salt (g)0.600.150.30
CLA powder (mg)1500375750
Of which is CLA (mg)1000250500
Flaxseed powder (mg)30007501500
Of which is Flaxseed oil (mg)1200300600
Green tea extract (mg)400100200
Acetyl-L-Carnitine (mg)500125250
L-Alanine (mg)671
L-Arginine (mg)801
L-Aspartic Acid (mg)1691
L-Cysteine (mg)195
L-Glutamic Acid/L-Glutamine (mg)3728
L-Glycine (mg)409
L-Histidine* (mg)405
L-Isoleucine* (BCAA) (mg)890
L-Leucine* (BCAA) (mg)1506
L-Lysine* (mg)1302
L-Methionine* (mg)353
L-Phenylalanine* (mg)723
L-Proline (mg)1079
L-Serine (mg)827
L-Threonine* (mg)800
L-Tryptophan* (mg)186
L-Tyrosine (mg)617
L-Valine* (BCAA) (mg)936
BCAA's (mg)3332
Also Provides:---
Typical Amino Acid Profile (per 25g serving) All Flavours---
Total BCAA'S (per 25g serving) All Flavours---
*Essential Amino Acis (EAA's)---
†Protein content calculated on the correct EU labelling directive of Nitrogen x 6.25, which provides an accurate conversion factor of protein consumed on an 'as-is' basis---

Safety information

View more safety information

Product Information Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

48 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is an excellent product, very easy to mix, a

5 stars

This was my third purchase as I am very happy with the product.

Great taste

5 stars

Brilliant product, mixes well, easy to use, tastes great not at all powdery

Great product

5 stars

Great price and lovely vanilla flavoured that is so versatile in different recipes. Using it in greek yogurt, cottage cheese, oatmeal, apple muffins etc.

Not the best

2 stars

Thought I'd try this as it was on offer. Not the best of taste in my opinion and the shake is quite thick compared to the other flavours.

Great product best quality

5 stars

I bought this product recently and i am very much pleased with it's taste, proteins which i need and quality is best available in the market.

Great value

4 stars

I bought the vanilla to try after trying the Belgian chocolate. Both mix very well with great flavour. Used with a good diet as a protein boost and as a between meal drink really helped with my weight loss. I also tried the vanilla with a spoon of coffee and warmed in the microwave, makes an excellent vanilla late texture morning drink with my omelet. All in all a tasty versatile protein shake. Would hapily recommend it.

Protein powder

5 stars

Bought this item and was great.. quick delivery and good price

Great for starters

4 stars

I have been using this product since an year and have seen very good results so far. definitely for vanilla lovers!

Item as expected.

4 stars

This is exactly what it says it is - whey protein in a vanilla flavour. Easy to mix and tastes ok. I would find it a bit thick and sweet if I used the amount of water they suggest so tend to use more and find it ok.

Great Value

4 stars

I bought this for my son who has recently joined a gym. Mixes well and he loves the taste! Great value compared to other similar products and as ever easy to order on line with prompt click and collect delivery.

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Belgian Chocolate 1Kg

£ 27.00
£27.00/kg

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Phd Shaker Bottle

£ 4.75
£4.75/each

Tesco Frozen Mango Chunks 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here