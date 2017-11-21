Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Vanilla Cream 1Kg

This is an excellent product, very easy to mix, a
This was my third purchase as I am very happy with the product.
Great taste
Brilliant product, mixes well, easy to use, tastes great not at all powdery
Great product
Great price and lovely vanilla flavoured that is so versatile in different recipes. Using it in greek yogurt, cottage cheese, oatmeal, apple muffins etc.
Not the best
Thought I'd try this as it was on offer. Not the best of taste in my opinion and the shake is quite thick compared to the other flavours.
Great product best quality
I bought this product recently and i am very much pleased with it's taste, proteins which i need and quality is best available in the market.
Great value
I bought the vanilla to try after trying the Belgian chocolate. Both mix very well with great flavour. Used with a good diet as a protein boost and as a between meal drink really helped with my weight loss. I also tried the vanilla with a spoon of coffee and warmed in the microwave, makes an excellent vanilla late texture morning drink with my omelet. All in all a tasty versatile protein shake. Would hapily recommend it.
Protein powder
Bought this item and was great.. quick delivery and good price
Great for starters
I have been using this product since an year and have seen very good results so far. definitely for vanilla lovers!
Item as expected.
This is exactly what it says it is - whey protein in a vanilla flavour. Easy to mix and tastes ok. I would find it a bit thick and sweet if I used the amount of water they suggest so tend to use more and find it ok.
Great Value
I bought this for my son who has recently joined a gym. Mixes well and he loves the taste! Great value compared to other similar products and as ever easy to order on line with prompt click and collect delivery.