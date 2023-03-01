Phizz 3-In-1 Apple & Blackcurrant Tablets X20 88G

Phizz™ is a food supplement, not a substitute for a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not exceed the recommended maximum dose of 4 tablets in 24 hours. If you have any pre-existing medical conditions consult your doctor before use.

Not a medicine. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.

How to take care of your Phizz™Store in a cool dry place below 25°C. Keep the tube tightly closed.

Dissolve one tablet in a glass or bottle of water (we like it chilled!). Once prepared consume within 24 hours.

Play, Travel, Work 3-in-1 hydration, vitamins + electrolytes 18 essential ingredients to support daily hydration & wellbeing Scientifically formulated for exercise, travel & big nights out Contains 20 Apple and Blackcurrant flavored effervescent tablets - 20 servings Suitable for vegans

