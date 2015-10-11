By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sis. Go Isotonic Energygel Blackcurrant 6 X 60Ml Pack

5(1)Write a review
Sis. Go Isotonic Energygel Blackcurrant 6 X 60Ml Pack
£ 6.00
£1.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant flavoured Maltodextrin gel with added sweetener
  • 22g of carbohydrate per serving
  • Fast energy, readily absorbed, no need to add water
  • Patented formula, gentle on the stomach
  • Informed-Sport.com
  • Energy - Maltodextrin is a high glycemic (GI) carbohydrate source
  • Fuel - Carbohydrate is the main fuel used during high intensity exercise, with stores depleting after 60-90 minutes
  • Isotonic - Unique and patented Isotonic gel formulation, designed to digest easily without the need for extra water
  • Timing - Aim to consume 60-90g of carbohydrate per hour during intense or prolonged exercise, from a range of sources
  • World's first isotonic energy gel
  • Trusted quality since 1992
  • Natural flavours
  • Low sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 360ML
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Maltodextrin (from Maize) (33%), Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Sodium Chloride, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeFor best before end see base of pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Consume with GO Electrolyte powder to hit 60-90g of carbohydrate per hour during prolonged exercise.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,

Net Contents

6 x 60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper serving 60ml
Energy 613kJ/144kcal368kJ/87kcal
Fat 0.1g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 36g22g
of which sugars 1.0g0.6g
Protein 0.0g0.0g
Salt 0.01g0.01g

Great product

5 stars

Great product,well packaged & easy collection from local depo

