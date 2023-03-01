We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Phizz 3 In 1 20 Mango Flavoured Effervescent 84G

4.8(501)
Vegan

Phizz 3 In 1 20 Mango Flavoured Effervescent 84GInformed SportWe Test - You Trust
3-in-1 formulaHydration, electrolytes, vitamins18 essential ingredients, scientifically formulated for daily wellbeing, exercise and travelSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 84G

Ingredients

Glucose (Sugar), Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid, Salts (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride), Mango Flavour, Beetroot Powder (Colouring Agent), Malic Acid, Calcium-D-Pantothenate, Sucralose (Sweetener), Niacinamide, Pineapple Flavour, Cyanocobalamin, Beta-Carotene, Riboflavin-5-Phosphate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Di-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Manganese Sulphate, Retinyl Acetate, Folic Acid, Biotin

Number of uses

Contains 20 mango flavoured effervescent tablets - 20 servings

Net Contents

84g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For everyday useHow to take Phizz®Dissolve one tablet in a glass or bottle of water (we like it chilled!). Once prepared consume within 24 hours.

