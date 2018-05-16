Complan Nutritional Drink Banana 4X55g

Product Description
- Banana flavour vitamin and mineral fortified drink mix, with skimmed milk and vegetable oil
- Nutrition when you need it
- B vitamins that contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Helps maintain good health
- Gives your body the nutrients it needs
- Specially fortified with:
- 26 essential vitamins and minerals
- Protein for the growth and maintenance of muscle
- B vitamins to help release energy
- Calcium and vitamin D for the maintenance of bones
- Vitamin C and iron to help support the immune system
- A serving refers to1 sachet (55g) mixed with water, per day.
- All the goodness of balanced light meal
- Recommended by nutritionists
- Contains 26 vitamins & minerals
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Suitable for a vegetarian diet
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Cow's Milk, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oils (Palmolein, Sunflower Oil), Sucrose, Flavouring, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Colouring (Beta Carotene), Sodium L-Ascorbate, Calcium Carbonate, Ferrous Sulphate, DL-α-Tocopherol, Nicotinamide, Choline Chloride, Zinc Sulphate, L-Ascorbic Acid, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, D-biotin, Phytomenadione, Manganese Sulphate, Cupric Sulphate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Hydrochloride, DL-α-Tocopheryl Acetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Riboflavin, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Potassium Iodide, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up with water or milk, Complan can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Best before: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 3 easy steps to prepare your Complan:
- You will need 200ml (1/3 pint) of water or milk (cold or warm), a whisk or fork and a glass or mug.
- 1 Add a little of the water or milk to the glass or mug and add the sachet of Complan
- 2 Mix to a smooth cream with the whisk or fork
- 3 Top up with the remaining water or milk, stirring continuously
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- It is important to follow a healthy lifestyle and consume a varied and balanced diet, including regular meals. Suggested intake for adults: 1-2/day. People with diabetes and pregnant women should consult their dietitian or doctor before including as part of their diet.
Name and address
- Nutricia Complan,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 55g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g powder
|% NRV*
|Per serving**
|% NRV*
|Energy
|1870 kJ
|1025 kJ
|-
|444 kcal
|244 kcal
|Fat
|14.8 g
|8.1 g
|of which: saturates
|6.8 g
|3.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|62.3 g
|34.3 g
|of which: sugars
|33.0 g
|18.1 g
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.1 g
|Protein
|15.4 g
|8.5 g
|Salt
|0.5 g
|0.3 g
|Vitamin A
|550 µg
|69
|303 µg
|38
|Vitamin D
|9.3 µg
|186
|5.1 µg
|102
|Vitamin E
|9.2 mg
|77
|5.0 mg
|42
|Vitamin K
|56 µg
|75
|31 µg
|41
|Vitamin C
|53 mg
|66
|29 mg
|36
|Thiamin
|1.2 mg
|109
|0.66 mg
|60
|Riboflavin
|1.5 mg
|107
|0.83 mg
|58
|Niacin
|8.3 mg
|52
|4.6 mg
|29
|Vitamin B6
|1.8 mg
|129
|1.0 mg
|71
|Folic acid
|190 µg
|95
|105 µg
|53
|Vitamin B12
|1.3 µg
|52
|0.71 µg
|29
|Biotin
|31 µg
|62
|17 µg
|34
|Pantothenic acid
|5.3 mg
|88
|2.9 mg
|48
|Sodium
|217 mg
|119 mg
|Potassium
|719 mg
|36
|396 mg
|20
|Chloride
|463 mg
|58
|255 mg
|32
|Calcium
|560 mg
|70
|308 mg
|39
|Phosphorus
|496 mg
|71
|273 mg
|39
|Magnesium
|105 mg
|28
|58 mg
|15
|Iron
|6.7 mg
|48
|3.7 mg
|26
|Zinc
|4.2 mg
|42
|2.3 mg
|23
|Copper
|0.5 mg
|54
|0.3 mg
|30
|Manganese
|0.72 mg
|36
|0.40 mg
|20
|Selenium
|20 µg
|36
|11 µg
|20
|Chromium
|15 µg
|38
|8.0 µg
|20
|Molybdenum
|24 µg
|48
|13 µg
|26
|Iodine
|88 µg
|59
|48 µg
|32
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals and trace elements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value / **Per 55g powder (when mixed with 200ml water)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
It is important to follow a healthy lifestyle and consume a varied and balanced diet, including regular meals. Suggested intake for adults: 1-2/day. People with diabetes and pregnant women should consult their dietitian or doctor before including as part of their diet.
