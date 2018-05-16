Fulfil Vitamin & Protein Bars 10 Mixed Pack 550G

Product Description
- High protein bars with sweeteners. Vitamin & protein bar with milk chocolate coating and peanut butter flavour, with sweeteners. High protein bar with milk chocolate coating, peanut and caramel flavour and added vitamins, with sweeteners. High protein bar with milk chocolate coating, with hazelnuts and added vitamins, with sugar and sweeteners. Vitamin & protein bar with chocolate chips and a milk chocolate coating, with sweeteners. Vitamin & protein bar with milk chocolate coating & salted caramel flavour, with sugar and sweeteners.
- 9* Vitamins
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Chocolate Brownie Flavour
- Made in the EU.
- High protein
- Low sugar
- High protein
- Low sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame
Store in a cool dry place.
- Contains Sweeteners
Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- Fulfil Nutrition GB,
- 55 Colmore Row,
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- T: +353 1 6120656
- Fulfil Nutrition GB,
- 55 Colmore Row,
- Birmingham,
- B3 2AA.
- FULFILnutrition.com
10 x 55g ℮
Ingredients
No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (22%) (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Flavouring), Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Roasted Peanut Pieces (7%), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide***, Water, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Natural Flavouring), Palm Fat, Peanut Paste, Salt, Flavouring, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vitamins (Vitamins C, E, B6, B12, B1, B2, B3, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), ***Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|RI**(%)
|Per serving 55 g
|RI**(%)
|Energy (kJ)
|1611 kJ
|886 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|386 kcal
|212 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|9.5 g
|of which saturates
|8.5 g
|4.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|3.3 g
|1.8 g
|of which polyols
|22 g
|12 g
|Fibre
|5.4 g
|3.0 g
|Protein
|37 g
|20 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.55 g
|Vitamin E
|6.6 mg
|55
|3.6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|44 mg
|55
|24 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.6 mg
|55
|0.3 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.8 mg
|55
|0.4 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|8.8 mg
|55
|4.8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|0.8 mg
|55
|0.4 mg
|30
|Folic acid
|109 µg
|55
|60.0 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1.4 µg
|55
|0.8 µg
|30
|Pantothenic acid
|3.3 mg
|55
|1.8 mg
|30
Ingredients
No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide***, Water, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Hazelnut Kernels Roasted 4, 8%, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Palm Fat, Chocolate (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Flavouring, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), ***Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|RI**(%)
|Per serving 55 g
|RI**(%)
|Energy (kJ)
|1626 kJ
|894 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|390 kcal
|214 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|9,7 g
|of which saturates
|9,0 g
|5,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|3,5 g
|1,9 g
|of which polyols
|23 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|5,5 g
|3,0 g
|Protein
|37 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0,19 g
|0,10 g
|Vitamin E
|6,6 mg
|55
|3,6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|44 mg
|55
|24 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0,6 mg
|55
|0,3 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0,8 mg
|55
|0,4 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|8,8 mg
|55
|4,8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|0,8 mg
|55
|0,4 mg
|30
|Folic acid
|109 µg
|55
|60,0 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1,4 µg
|55
|0,8 µg
|30
|Pantothenic acid
|3,3 mg
|55
|1,8 mg
|30
Ingredients
No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 28, 2% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavour Layer 12, 7% (Bulking Agent [Polydextrose], Soy Oil, Collagen Hydrolysate, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabiliser [Xylitol], Milk Protein, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Humectant [Glycerol], Flavours, Salt, Sweetener [Sucralose]), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Peanuts 5, 5%, Soy Crispies (Soy Protein), Sweeteners (Erythritol, Sucralose), Soluble Corn Fibre, Flavourings (contains Peanut), Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Nicotinamide, Vitamin E [Tocopheryl Acetate], Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Vitamin B6 [Pyridoxine Hydrochloride], Vitamin B1 [Thiamine Hydrochloride], Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 [Cyanocobalamine])
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|RI**(%)
|Per 55 g
|RI**(%)
|Energy (kJ)
|1554 kJ
|855 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|372 kcal
|205 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|8,2 g
|of which saturates
|7,5 g
|4,1 g
|Carbohydrate
|29 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|3,8 g
|2,1 g
|of which polyols
|24 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|8,4 g
|4,6 g
|Protein
|36 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0,70 g
|0,38 g
|Vitamin E
|6,6 mg
|55
|3,6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|44 mg
|55
|24 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0,6 mg
|55
|0,3 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0,8 mg
|55
|0,4 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|8,8 mg
|55
|4,8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|0,8 mg
|55
|0,4 mg
|30
|Folic acid
|111 µg
|55
|61,1 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1,4 µg
|55
|0,8 µg
|30
|Pantothenic acid
|3,3 mg
|55
|1,9 mg
|30
Ingredients
Milk Protein, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 17% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Humectant (Glycerol), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Soluble Maize Fibre, No Added Sugar Chocolate Drops with Sweetener 7% (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Maltitol), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Flavourings, Soy Oil, Salt, Milk Fat, Vitamins (Vitamins C, B3, E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamins B2, B6, B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|RI (%)
|Per serving 55g
|RI (%)
|Energy (kJ)
|1500 kJ
|825 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|359 kcal
|197 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|7.4 g
|of which saturates
|8.0 g
|4.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|2.7 g
|1.5 g
|of which polyols
|24 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|6.7 g
|3.7 g
|Protein
|36 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.51 g
|0.28 g
|Vitamin E
|6.6 mg
|55
|3.6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|44 mg
|55
|24 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.61 mg
|55
|0.34 mg
|31
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.77 mg
|55
|0.42 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|8.8 mg
|55
|4.8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|0.77 mg
|55
|0.42 mg
|30
|Folic acid
|111 µg
|55
|61.2 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1.4 µg
|55
|0.76 µg
|30
|Pantothenic acid
|3.3 mg
|55
|1.8 mg
|31
Ingredients
Milk Protein, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Flavouring), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide***, Water, Soy Crispies (Soy Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Salt), Palm Fat, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Chocolate (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Vitamin E [Tocopheryl Acetate], Vitamin B6 [Pyridoxine Hydrochloride], Vitamin B12 [Cyanocobalamine], Thiamin [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), ***Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|RI**(%)
|Per serving 55 g
|RI**(%)
|Energy (kJ)
|1549 kJ
|852 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|371 kcal
|204 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|8,3 g
|of which saturates
|9,0 g
|5,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|3,1 g
|1,7 g
|of which polyols
|23 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|6,2 g
|3,4 g
|Protein
|37 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0,62 g
|0,34 g
|Vitamin E
|6,55 mg
|55
|3,6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|43,6 mg
|55
|24,0 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0,60 mg
|55
|0,33 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0,77 mg
|55
|0,42 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|8,8 mg
|55
|4,8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|0,77 mg
|55
|0,42 mg
|30
|Folic acid
|109 µg
|55
|60,0 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1,37 µg
|55
|0,75 µg
|30
|Pantothenic acid
|3,3 mg
|55
|1,8 mg
|30
