We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fulfil Vitamin & Protein Bars 10 Mixed Pack 550G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Fulfil Vitamin & Protein Bars 10 Mixed Pack 550G
£ 23.00
£4.19/100g

Product Description

  • High protein bars with sweeteners. Vitamin & protein bar with milk chocolate coating and peanut butter flavour, with sweeteners. High protein bar with milk chocolate coating, peanut and caramel flavour and added vitamins, with sweeteners. High protein bar with milk chocolate coating, with hazelnuts and added vitamins, with sugar and sweeteners. Vitamin & protein bar with chocolate chips and a milk chocolate coating, with sweeteners. Vitamin & protein bar with milk chocolate coating & salted caramel flavour, with sugar and sweeteners.
  • For further information please see www.fulfilnutrition.com
  • 9* Vitamins
  • *see individual bars for information
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Chocolate Brownie Flavour
  • Made in the EU.
  • Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • Life's Wonderfuel
  • 10 Bar Mixed Pack
  • Pack size: 550G
  • High protein
  • Low sugar

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • Fulfil Nutrition GB,
  • 55 Colmore Row,

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • Fulfil Nutrition GB,
  • 55 Colmore Row,
  • Birmingham,
  • B3 2AA.
  • FULFILnutrition.com

Net Contents

10 x 55g ℮

  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • Life's Wonderfuel
  • 10 Bar Mixed Pack

Information

Ingredients

No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (22%) (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Flavouring), Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Roasted Peanut Pieces (7%), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide***, Water, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Natural Flavouring), Palm Fat, Peanut Paste, Salt, Flavouring, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vitamins (Vitamins C, E, B6, B12, B1, B2, B3, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), ***Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gRI**(%)Per serving 55 gRI**(%)
Energy (kJ)1611 kJ886 kJ
Energy (kcal)386 kcal212 kcal
Fat17 g9.5 g
of which saturates8.5 g4.7 g
Carbohydrate27 g15 g
of which sugars3.3 g1.8 g
of which polyols22 g12 g
Fibre5.4 g3.0 g
Protein37 g20 g
Salt1.0 g0.55 g
Vitamin E6.6 mg553.6 mg30
Vitamin C44 mg5524 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.6 mg550.3 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.8 mg550.4 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)8.8 mg554.8 mg30
Vitamin B60.8 mg550.4 mg30
Folic acid109 µg5560.0 µg30
Vitamin B121.4 µg550.8 µg30
Pantothenic acid3.3 mg551.8 mg30
Vitamins:----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • Life's Wonderfuel
  • 10 Bar Mixed Pack

Information

Ingredients

No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide***, Water, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Hazelnut Kernels Roasted 4, 8%, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Palm Fat, Chocolate (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Flavouring, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), ***Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gRI**(%)Per serving 55 gRI**(%)
Energy (kJ)1626 kJ894 kJ
Energy (kcal)390 kcal214 kcal
Fat18 g9,7 g
of which saturates9,0 g5,0 g
Carbohydrate27 g15 g
of which sugars3,5 g1,9 g
of which polyols23 g13 g
Fibre5,5 g3,0 g
Protein37 g20 g
Salt0,19 g0,10 g
Vitamin E6,6 mg553,6 mg30
Vitamin C44 mg5524 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0,6 mg550,3 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0,8 mg550,4 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)8,8 mg554,8 mg30
Vitamin B60,8 mg550,4 mg30
Folic acid109 µg5560,0 µg30
Vitamin B121,4 µg550,8 µg30
Pantothenic acid3,3 mg551,8 mg30
Vitamins:----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • Life's Wonderfuel
  • 10 Bar Mixed Pack

Information

Ingredients

No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 28, 2% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavour Layer 12, 7% (Bulking Agent [Polydextrose], Soy Oil, Collagen Hydrolysate, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabiliser [Xylitol], Milk Protein, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Humectant [Glycerol], Flavours, Salt, Sweetener [Sucralose]), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Peanuts 5, 5%, Soy Crispies (Soy Protein), Sweeteners (Erythritol, Sucralose), Soluble Corn Fibre, Flavourings (contains Peanut), Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Nicotinamide, Vitamin E [Tocopheryl Acetate], Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Vitamin B6 [Pyridoxine Hydrochloride], Vitamin B1 [Thiamine Hydrochloride], Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 [Cyanocobalamine])

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gRI**(%)Per 55 gRI**(%)
Energy (kJ)1554 kJ855 kJ
Energy (kcal)372 kcal205 kcal
Fat15 g8,2 g
of which saturates7,5 g4,1 g
Carbohydrate29 g16 g
of which sugars3,8 g2,1 g
of which polyols24 g13 g
Fibre8,4 g4,6 g
Protein36 g20 g
Salt0,70 g0,38 g
Vitamin E6,6 mg553,6 mg30
Vitamin C44 mg5524 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0,6 mg550,3 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0,8 mg550,4 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)8,8 mg554,8 mg30
Vitamin B60,8 mg550,4 mg30
Folic acid111 µg5561,1 µg30
Vitamin B121,4 µg550,8 µg30
Pantothenic acid3,3 mg551,9 mg30
Vitamins:----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)----

  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • Life's Wonderfuel
  • 10 Bar Mixed Pack

Information

Ingredients

Milk Protein, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 17% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Humectant (Glycerol), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Soluble Maize Fibre, No Added Sugar Chocolate Drops with Sweetener 7% (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Maltitol), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Flavourings, Soy Oil, Salt, Milk Fat, Vitamins (Vitamins C, B3, E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamins B2, B6, B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI (%)Per serving 55gRI (%)
Energy (kJ)1500 kJ825 kJ
Energy (kcal)359 kcal197 kcal
Fat13 g7.4 g
of which saturates8.0 g4.4 g
Carbohydrate30 g16 g
of which sugars2.7 g1.5 g
of which polyols24 g13 g
Fibre6.7 g3.7 g
Protein36 g20 g
Salt0.51 g0.28 g
Vitamin E6.6 mg553.6 mg30
Vitamin C44 mg5524 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.61 mg550.34 mg31
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.77 mg550.42 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)8.8 mg554.8 mg30
Vitamin B60.77 mg550.42 mg30
Folic acid111 µg5561.2 µg30
Vitamin B121.4 µg550.76 µg30
Pantothenic acid3.3 mg551.8 mg31
Vitamins:----
RI = Reference Intake----

  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • Life's Wonderfuel
  • 10 Bar Mixed Pack

Information

Ingredients

Milk Protein, No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Flavouring), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide***, Water, Soy Crispies (Soy Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Salt), Palm Fat, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Chocolate (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Vitamin E [Tocopheryl Acetate], Vitamin B6 [Pyridoxine Hydrochloride], Vitamin B12 [Cyanocobalamine], Thiamin [Vitamin B1], Riboflavin [Vitamin B2], Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), ***Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gRI**(%)Per serving 55 gRI**(%)
Energy (kJ)1549 kJ852 kJ
Energy (kcal)371 kcal204 kcal
Fat15 g8,3 g
of which saturates9,0 g5,0 g
Carbohydrate28 g15 g
of which sugars3,1 g1,7 g
of which polyols23 g13 g
Fibre6,2 g3,4 g
Protein37 g20 g
Salt0,62 g0,34 g
Vitamin E6,55 mg553,6 mg30
Vitamin C43,6 mg5524,0 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0,60 mg550,33 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0,77 mg550,42 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)8,8 mg554,8 mg30
Vitamin B60,77 mg550,42 mg30
Folic acid109 µg5560,0 µg30
Vitamin B121,37 µg550,75 µg30
Pantothenic acid3,3 mg551,8 mg30
Vitamins:----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
View all Sports Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here