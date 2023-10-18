We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sci-Mx Ultra Whey Chocolate 800G

Sci-Mx Ultra Whey Chocolate 800G

Vegetarian

SCI-MX Ultra Whey Chocolate 800g
Ultra Whey™ is a premium quality whey protein powder blend, containing whey protein concentrate, hydrolysate and isolate. Ultra whey™ has a superior amino acid profile, whilst containing no added sugar, making it perfect for any active individual looking to increase their protein intake without compromise.
Whey Protein Concentrate Hydrolysate & IsolateHigh in ProteinLean Muscle DevelopmentRich in BCAAs9.9 g BCAAsNo Added Sugar35 Grams Protein Per ServingContains Naturally Occurring SugarsSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 800G
High in ProteinNo Added Sugar

Ingredients

Ultra Whey™ Protein Complex (Whey Protein Concentrate [Milk], Hydrolysed Whey Protein [Milk], Whey Protein Isolate [Milk], Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin]), Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Sodium Chloride, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Sweeteners (Acesulfame Potassium, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides from Stevia), DigeZyme® (Digestive Enzymes)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

800g

