Tesco Finest Wild Mushrooms 100G

Dreadful
Bought 2 packs, supposedly chanterelle, the first was mainly stalk with pieces of moss, the second was half rotten, soggy with pieces of stick, between them I managed about 50g of useable mushrooms. Perhaps someone at Tesco could go to a French supermarket and see how proper wild mushrooms look and how to treat them.
Love the shrooms!
mushrooms were very fresh and clean.
Wet, not tasty
They were wet inside the pack, not tasty, and only one kind of mushroom instead of the selection advertised.
Finally, some interesting mushrooms!
Great to see more choice of mushrooms at Tesco. They're wild, foraged fungi, so you're getting something that comes from nature, not from a sterile growing shed. As such, expet them to be natural. They're more fragile than robust button mushrooms so they don't last as long and they're more difficult to wash (because water tends to make them mushy), but they taste much, much better. Punnet size is enough for soup for one (more if you chuck in some other veg) and you'll get a decent fry-up for two.
Nice, but only received with 30 hrs before the use
Nice, but only received with 30 hrs before the use by date on the home delivery.
Mouldy Mushrooms
Poor quality product. Had to throw away half of both packets I had as all the mushrooms on the bottom were mouldy. Disappointing.
One spider, one maggot, comical portion. Avoid.
I was disappointed to find a small spider inside the sealed packaging. Then, when I was preparing the mushrooms for my pizza, I found a maggot wriggling around inside one of the mushrooms. I have short video of the maggot if you're interested. I wasn't impressed when they arrived anyway as the portion is comical, however, I should have noted the weight when I ordered them :-).