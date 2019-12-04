Tesco Finest Wild Mushrooms 100G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3(8)Write a review
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg
100g as sold
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Wild Mushrooms
  • These mushrooms are foraged in the wild from around the world, therefore the varieties included in pack will vary between the below depending on the time of year: Girolle Yellow foot chanterelle Grey Chanterelle Pied de Mouton Mousseron St George
  • Delicious sautéed in butter and lightly seasoned with salt and black pepper.
  • Varieties will change throughout the year
  • Expertly foraged and selected for their unique flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Rinse or wipe before use.  Keep refrigerated.  Do not freeze

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Kosovo, Serbia

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Rinse or wipe before use.
  • Cook thoroughly before use.
  • Serving Suggestion: Delicious sauteed in butter and lightly seasoned with salt and black pepper.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain slight forest surface material.

Name and address

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold50g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal18kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.2g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre0.7g0.4g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Folic Acid40µg (20%NRV)20µg (10%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.3mg (38%NRV)1.1mg (18%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

May contain slight forest surface material.

Dreadful

1 stars

Bought 2 packs, supposedly chanterelle, the first was mainly stalk with pieces of moss, the second was half rotten, soggy with pieces of stick, between them I managed about 50g of useable mushrooms. Perhaps someone at Tesco could go to a French supermarket and see how proper wild mushrooms look and how to treat them.

Love the shrooms!

5 stars

Love the shrooms!

mushrooms were very fresh and clean.

5 stars

mushrooms were very fresh and clean.

Wet, not tasty

2 stars

They were wet inside the pack, not tasty, and only one kind of mushroom instead of the selection advertised.

Finally, some interesting mushrooms!

4 stars

Great to see more choice of mushrooms at Tesco. They're wild, foraged fungi, so you're getting something that comes from nature, not from a sterile growing shed. As such, expet them to be natural. They're more fragile than robust button mushrooms so they don't last as long and they're more difficult to wash (because water tends to make them mushy), but they taste much, much better. Punnet size is enough for soup for one (more if you chuck in some other veg) and you'll get a decent fry-up for two.

Nice, but only received with 30 hrs before the use

3 stars

Nice, but only received with 30 hrs before the use by date on the home delivery.

Mouldy Mushrooms

1 stars

Poor quality product. Had to throw away half of both packets I had as all the mushrooms on the bottom were mouldy. Disappointing.

One spider, one maggot, comical portion. Avoid.

1 stars

I was disappointed to find a small spider inside the sealed packaging. Then, when I was preparing the mushrooms for my pizza, I found a maggot wriggling around inside one of the mushrooms. I have short video of the maggot if you're interested. I wasn't impressed when they arrived anyway as the portion is comical, however, I should have noted the weight when I ordered them :-).

