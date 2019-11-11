Tesco Finest Shiitake Mushrooms 125G

UK grown with a distinct flavor
Such a distinct, tasty flavour. We've used these in a few dishes, they work particularly well with an Asian greens recipe, with some Pak Choi and a few other veg as a side. I've used the stalks either in meals or boiled up in a brother to extract the flavour for soups or stock. Surprised to hear they are grown in the UK too!
Not as good as they used to be
These used to be great and you’d get a lot of small to medium sized ones. Whether it is the time of year but I’m now getting about 5-6 large stemed mushrooms in a box. I usually put the stalks out unless I can use them for a soup but they are a bit woody.
Check what you are getting!
These often have much of the weight made up by the stalks which are really not digestible.
Great taste
Great taste