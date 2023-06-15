We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Exotic Mixed Mushrooms 150G

Tesco Finest Exotic Mixed Mushrooms 150G

Guideline Daily Amounts

100g as sold
Energy
35kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Finest Exotic Mixed Mushrooms 150g
Finest Exotic Mixed Mushrooms 150gA versatile mix of rich flavours and textures. Delicious sautéed in butter and lightly seasoned with salt and black pepper or simply add to a stir fry.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Eryngii Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, Wild Mushroom

Produce of

Produce of Korea Republic (South), Czech Republic, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, France, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g

Preparation and Usage

Rinse or wipe and cook before use

